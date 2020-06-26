[PS4] Earth Defense Force 5

PQube are excited to announce that Earth Defense Force 5 will be available in European and North-American stores on September 18th, 2020 for PlayStation 4!



The most recent iteration of the arcade shooter takes place in the year 2022, as the Earth Defense Force fends off an all-out attack by unknown alien life-forms. Become an EDF soldier, choose from over 1000 weapons to battle against endless hordes of brand new enemies across 110 levels!



Select from multiple scaling difficulties, including the classic 'INFERNO MODE', and restore peace to the earth solo or with fellow soldiers in multiplayer!

Earth Defense Force 5 can now be pre-ordered from Video Games Plus and Amazon UK, more partners will be available soon!



Check out the trailer:





Features:

- The Invasion has Begun! - Japan, 2022. An immense fleet of starships have laid siege to an EDF base located in the rough city outskirts in the Kanto region.

- Even More Realistic Battles - Watch as enemy armour disintegrates and shelter from disgusting fluids as they spill across the battlefield. EDF 5 brings you even closer to the action!

- More Weapons Than Ever - Choose from over 1000 guns, rocket launchers, grenades, lasers and more!

- Take on "Inferno Mode" - Battle hard and unlock the epic "inferno mode" to experience the ultimate test against hordes and hordes of assailants!

- The Series' First Humanoid Aliens - Battling against these intelligent foes will send you to the depths of despair, but victories will take you to the highest of highs!

- Four Powered Up Classes - Choose between Ranger, Wing Diver, Air Raider and Fencer classes. You can switch between each class before every mission.

- Battle Together with Friends - All missions support online co-op of up to 4 players, as well as local split-screen.



