New Game Order and META Publishing today launched the first public demo for The Uncertain: Light at the End and announced an exclusive gameplay stream featuring developer commentary as part of the week’s Summer Steam Game Festival lineup. The demo will be available from today until 22 June.







Created by independent Russian developer New Game Order (formerly ComonGames). The Uncertain: Light at the End is a story-driven third-person adventure set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has been replaced by machines. As Emily, one of Earth’s only free humans, players will unravel the mystery behind humanity’s disappearance while being pursued by the same machines which once served humankind.



The Uncertain: Light at the End revisits the universe established by 2016’s The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, which has achieved more than 1,000 Steam reviews and a Very Positive rating from the Steam community. The Uncertain: Light at the End challenges players with implacable enemies and narrative decisions that will shape Emily’s story in an all-new adventure featuring new characters, original mechanics, unique puzzles, stunning locations and an original cinematic score.



The Uncertain: Light at the End demo is available today in the Steam Summer Game Festival. The full game launches this year for PC first and later for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™.



New Game Order’s development team will showcase new gameplay from The Uncertain: Light at the End in their Summer Steam Game Festival livestream tomorrow, 17 June, at 17:00 UTC (10:00 PDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST, 20:00 MSK).