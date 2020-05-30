[PC/XBO] Eternal Hope

Doublehit Games — an independent game development studio focused on mystical and emotional games — announced today their captivating adventure puzzle platformer, Eternal Hope. Launching on PC via Steam on August 6, 2020, and later this year on Xbox One, Eternal Hope explores the toil of life after — and during — death as you travel between dimensions in a quest to be reunited with your beloved.



Inspired by the artistic stylings of Studio Ghibli and featuring beautiful environments and an intensely emotional storyline, Eternal Hope follows the story of Ti'bi, a boy who must travel between two dimensions in search of his lost love’s soul. Embarking on a journey filled with undying love and unwavering hope, players will use intuition and quick-on-their-feet thinking to find clever ways to overcome the many obstacles and puzzles in their path.









“Eternal Hope asks that players deeply consider what they would do with everything on the line,” said Gabriel Oliveira, Director and Sound Designer, Doublehit Games.“ This is not only a video game but rather, an emotional and thought-provoking story brought to life with captivating artwork and mysterious characters. Eternal Hope is our most ambitious project yet, and we’re sure it will steal the hearts of players everywhere.”





Not all love is created equal; Eternal Hope’s Ti'bi is on a highly unusual journey — one that he hopes will bring his cherished girlfriend’s soul back from the Shadow World, a purgatory-like realm. Granted the ability to travel between dimensions, he will use this power, along with a few helping hands from otherworldly beings, to solve puzzles that will ultimately lead him to his love’s final resting place in the great beyond. Visiting the Shadow World is no easy feat, however. With corrupted creatures inhabiting this mirror dimension, Ti’bi will make friends — and many enemies — along the way while unearthing ancient secrets, none of which were meant for the living to discover.



Additional Key Features of Eternal Hope Include:

Multi-dimensional Traveler: There’s no luggage check for this kind of travel — brace yourself for interdimensional exploration as Ti’bi travels between realms in order to rescue his beloved’s soul



You’ve Got a Friend in Me: Make friends as you travel between dimensions, and use their helpful skills and resources to overcome the obstacles you’ll encounter on your journey, but be careful — not every soul has good intentions!



Blast From the Past: As you venture out on your journey both into the Shadow World and the world of the living, you’ll discover secrets of the land and the ancient ones that dwell there. However, secrets of your own past will also surface; forget the ghoulish beasts that lurk in the shadows — can you face your inner demons?



Voted “Best Brazilian Game” by IGN at Brazil Game Show (BGS) 2019, Eternal Hope won the hearts of fans and critics in its home country.