[PC/PS4/XBO] Mafia Trilogy

The Definitive Edition of Mafia 3 has lost the game's enhancements for the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X - something 2K has now said is an error.

The regular version of Mafia 3 has long supported Sony and Microsoft's enhanced consoles with 4K visuals - 1440p on PS4 Pro and 1728p on Xbox One X.

Microsoft's store page for the game promises "full 4K". But after testing from our colleagues at Digital Foundry, the Definitive Edition on Xbox One X was found to currently output at 900p instead.