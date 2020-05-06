[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Inertial Drift

PQube and developer Level 91 Entertainment are excited to reveal the release date and physical edition of Inertial Drift together with some new screenshots! The 1-on1 arcade racer will be available both digitally and in stores worldwide on August 7th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC/Steam.









Twin-stick drifting!

Twice the controls, twice the control! A completely new level of precision allows for drifts a hair's breadth away from the crash barrier, making every turn intense!





90s Retro-Future setting!

20 tracks, flooded by the lights of pink Japanese sunset and vibrant neon-cities, set the stage for thrilling chases!





Intense 1-on-1 racing!

Scaling the races down to duels adds excitement to every face-off. Put your name on the leaderboards by challenging players both online and offline or practice with ghosts and AI opponents!





16 different driving styles!

Every car in Inertial Drift is electric and has a unique driving style! Pick your favourite technique or master all of them to become the ultimate racer!