[PC/Ps4/XBO] The Inner Friend

Independent developer PLAYMIND is proud to announce that its award-winning survival horror journey The Inner Friend is now available on Xbox One and Playstation 4. Owners of Microsoft and Sony’s consoles can now play the critically acclaimed psychological adventure on their home consoles. This version of the game also comes with an alternate ending which will be added to the Steam version in a future update.







PLAYMIND’s The Inner Friend is an intense, mind-bending odyssey into the depths of one’s soul to restore the fragmented psyche of their inner child. Their companion on this trip, The Shadow, will lead the player into memories of past trauma to resolve the internal struggle that has led to this shattered dreamscape.



The Inner Friend draws on inspiration from the professional works of Carl Jung and the visual language of Stanley Kubrick. The environments are twisted versions of real past traumas and their resolution is mechanically tied to the origin of these fears. These complex emotional themes of coping and catharsis are conveyed to the player through surreal landscapes and environments that distort familiar spaces to convey dread, fear, and pain.



The Inner Friend originally launched on PC in 2018 and has won a series of awards at conventions and independent gaming festivals including Best in Play at GDC Play 2019, Best Experimental Game at TGS 2018, and Best in Show at the Montreal Indie Games Festival 2017.



“We’re very happy to reach this incredible milestone. We could not have done this without the support of our community. To the Xbox and Sony gamers joining us: welcome! The team is especially looking forward to seeing both our new and old fans’ reaction to the alternate ending.”





Key Features



IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING : Immerse yourself in a visually-driven narrative with a minimalist interface



AN EERIE ADVENTURE : Journey through a surreal world inspired by childhood nightmares and psychology



DIVERSE GAMEPLAY MECHANICS : Overcome obstacles, solve puzzles and defeat nightmarish foes



RECONNECT WITH YOUR INNER CHILD : Earn the Shadow’s trust to unlock new challenges and pieces of the story



COLLECT ALL ARTIFACTS : Rebuild the Shadow’s safe haven to save him from his darkest fears



The Inner Friend is currently available on Steam, Xbox one, and PS4 for $14.99.