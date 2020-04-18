[Multi] Observer / Observer: System Redux

Nachdem der Sci-Fi Thriller Observer von Bloober Team ja sehr erfolgreich war, gibt es bald eine rundumerneuerte Version, die für die nächste Konsolengeneration erscheint!



Hier die offizelle Meldung:





First trailer for cyberpunk thriller, Observer: System Redux, uses power of next-gen consoles!







One of the scariest cyberpunk stories has been remastered for next-gen consoles. Observer: System Redux takes augmented visuals, gameplay, and story to the next level in Q4 2020.







Kraków, Poland - April 17th, 2020 - Bloober Team has rebuilt its award-winning cyberpunk thriller, Observer, with augmented visuals, gameplay, and story as Observer: System Redux for next-generation consoles. Considered one of the scariest games currently available, and one the best cyberpunk games coming to next-generation consoles, System Redux is the definitive vision of this horror tale, coming for the 2020 holiday season.



The unique blend of cyberpunk and horror in System Redux features Rutger Hauer in one of his last voice-acting roles (Dan Lazarski/Observer) and the team views the title as a tribute to the late film star. The game also stars Polish musician and actor Arkadiusz Jakubik as Janus Jukowski, a veteran struggling with early model cybernetics.



While System Redux is a remaster of the original Observer, it features some completely new, never-seen-before story. Get a first look at some of the new content in the announcement trailer below!



