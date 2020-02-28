[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Golf with your Friends

Team17 and Blacklight Interactive are excited to announce Golf With Your Friends is making its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™ in 2020.



It’s time for some genial group golfing. With 12-player online multiplayer, golf has never been this social from the comfort of your own home! More than 10 levels await, shoot for the pars in tranquil forests, haunted houses, and even venture into space to hit the perfect swing. Golf With Your Friends is currently available on Steam Early Access.









Features

- Friendly competition: Players can ‘putt’ their skills to the test against 11 people in online multiplayer.



- Golf, with a view: Normal golf greens are so last year, Golf With Your Friends offers more than 10 unique courses, each with their own theme and location.



- Super-powered golf: Players can hinder their friends progress with powerups available in custom game modes. Throw down honey, turn their ball into a square, or freeze them on the spot to take the lead and drive a wedge between friends.



- Multiple game modes: Sometimes golf is just golf, and sometimes it’s golf with a basketball hoop or a hockey goal – both game modes are available alongside the classic mini golf mode.



- Fabulous golf: Rock the fairway in style, with unlockable skins, hats and trails for the golf balls.



Kailan Clark, Lead Developer from Blacklight Interactive said:

“We are thrilled to announce Golf With Your Friends is making its way onto consoles. We’re excited for players to get their hands on our game and have fun playing golf with their friends!”



Max Everingham, Head of Publishing Team17 said:

“After the amazing success of Golf With Your Friends on Steam Early Access, Team17 is excited to offer you the chance to play crazy golf with up to 11 of your friends on console”