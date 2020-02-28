[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Hotshot Racing
New
Ein 60FPS Retro inspirierter Racer möchte alsbald um eure Gunst buhlen.
Mal sehen was Hotshot Racing so kann...
M.C.
New
NewDieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
New
New
Mistercinema wrote:Curve Digital is delighted to unveil the colourful retro-inspired racing game, Hotshot Racing, from Lucky Mountain Games and experienced racing genre stalwarts, Sumo Digital. Hotshot Racing channels classic arcade racers sporting colorful polygonal visuals, boost-fuelled drift gameplay and a silky smooth 60 frames per second in the game’s single-player modes regardless of platform.
New
2 Guests