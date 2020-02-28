[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Hotshot Racing

    • Hotshot Racing - alle Infos zum Retro inspirierten Racer

      Curve Digital is delighted to unveil the colourful retro-inspired racing game, Hotshot Racing, from Lucky Mountain Games and experienced racing genre stalwarts, Sumo Digital. Hotshot Racing channels classic arcade racers sporting colorful polygonal visuals, boost-fuelled drift gameplay and a silky smooth 60 frames per second in the game’s single-player modes regardless of platform.



      Hotshot Racing is set to emulate and expand upon the classic ‘90s arcade racing game formula featuring eight different hotshot drivers to choose from (each with their own personality and multiple varied four-wheeled rides), 16 personality-filled sun-baked tracks from across the globe, and multiple game modes for players to prove their driving prowess.

      “When we first played Hotshot Racing we were immediately transported to the halcyon days of our youth when we used to pop 50p coins into classic arcade racers like Virtua Racing, Crusin’ USA, SEGA Rally and others that used to punctuate seafronts across the UK” said Simon Byron, Curve Digital’s Publishing Director. “It’s fantastic to see this type of gameplay make a triumphant return and we can’t wait to see what people make of it!”

      Hotshot Racing will also feature multiple single-player and multiplayer game modes - both online and offline including 4-player local split-screen co-op.

      There’s the traditional Grand Prix mode where challengers race on multiple tracks in multi-round championship, Time Trial mode where players complete laps as they wish to seek out the fastest lap time for the online leaderboards, Cops and Robbers mode where the criminals need to evade capture to secure a big cash bonus whereas the police need to take them down, and the Drive or Explode where players need to race to checkpoints to avoid exploding.

      Hotshot Racing is set to launch for PC and consoles later this Spring and is available to Wishlist on Steam from today via store.steampowered.com/app/609920/Hotshot_Racing


      Mistercinema wrote:

      Sieht bisschen aus wie ein aufgebohrtes Horizon Chase <3

      Danke für den Tipp, das behalte ich definitiv im Auge!
    • New

      Sieht gut aus. Mag solche Racer, gibt es leider viel zu wenig (aktuelle) von. Erinnert mich etwas an Bleifuss (Screamer), falls das noch wer kennt.

      Geniales DOS Game von ~1995.



      Beste war es im Netzwerk, es hat immer der schnellste PC gewonnen, wenn man halbwegs gleich gut war, das Spiel lief da dann schneller und ich hatte 1995 einen Pentium 1 120. :lol:
