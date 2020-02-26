[PS4/SWI] Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue

PQube and NekoNyan are excited to reveal that Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue is coming to the west! The award-winning visual novel about dreams, sports and love will be available this summer for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.



With its gorgeous art, lots of quality-of-life features and more, it is no wonder that this game received a popular anime adaptation and was praised by both players and critics.







Aokana

The story of Aokana plays in a world where science finally did it and invented anti-gravity shoes! With the dreamlike ability to freely fly through the skies, a form of sport called Flying Circus became popular, where athletes soar through the air to score points.



Slip into the role of Masaya, a former competitor, that encounters the new transfer student Asuka who strives to learn how to fly. Get involved in the Flying Circus sports club, support the ambitious girls and eventually end up with your own head in clouds!



Please stay tuned for more information!