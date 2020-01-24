[Multi] Out There: Ω

Free Out There: Ω update 'The Alliance' now available on all platforms.







Out There just got a new content update 6 years after its initial release!

This FREE content update released on Switch last year is now available to download on PC (Windows, Mac and Linux) and mobiles (Apple App Store and Google Play).



To celebrate, Out There: Ω Edition is on sale on all platforms!







What's new in Out There: Ω The Alliance?



30 new interactive stories

3 new spaceships

1 new ending

1 new technology: The Cocoon

New achievements

Unlock new starting spaceships

1 new mechanics: Alien escort

16 new landing landscapes

Updated graphics





Technical upgrades



Compatible with iPhone X screens

Optimized for recent Apple and Android devices

Achievements now working again on Google Play

Hundreds of bugs fixed on all platforms



About Out There

Out There is an award-winning space exploration game blending roguelike, resource management and interactive fiction developed by french indie studio Mi-Clos for PC, mobile and Nintendo Switch.

Critically acclaimed by the press and the gamers, It sold over 800,000 copies across all platforms to date.

Initially released in 2014 on mobile, Out There got upgraded to 'Ω Edition' a year later with new content, new soundtrack and new graphics for the PC release.

In 2019, Out There Ω: The Alliance got released on Switch in collaboration with Raw Fury, including even more gameplay content and graphics overhaul. This version is now available on PC and mobile.