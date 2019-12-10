[PS4/SWI] Sisters Royale

Chorus Worldwide and Alfa System are pleased to announce the release of Sisters Royale, a vertical scrolling shoot ‘em up rooted in the style of classic title, ‘Castle of Shikigami’. Originally released in Japan on Nintendo Switch last year, Sisters Royale arrives globally on January 30, 2020 with pre-orders starting on December 19th on Nintendo eShop and December 30th on PlayStation Store.







Sisters Royale is inspired by the anime aesthetic of 2001’s ‘Castle of Shikigami’. Five sisters with unique magical powers race to capture the heart of an angel, Yashin. As with ‘Castle of Shikigami’, Sisters Royale deploys power boost mechanics that allow players to gain scores by taking high risks. Now with global online leader board support, the game will appeal to shoot ‘em up novices through to high scoring champions with varying levels of difficulties and obstructions in between.



“We’re super excited to be working with Alfa System to bring Sisters Royale to a global audience” said Shintaro Kanaoya, Founder of Chorus Worldwide. “The original Castle of Shikigami series is a beloved classic of the genre and having Alfa System come back to make a modern spiritual successor is thrilling. With its tongue-in-cheek storyline, gameplay and production values from a team at the height of their 30 years in the industry, we think Sisters Royale will appeal to shmup fans of all levels, as well manga and anime lovers around the world.”



“After receiving many calls for a sequel, we are happy to introduce a brand new game that retains some key elements from Castle of Shikigami series”, Naoki Suda, Producer of Alfa System, “in Sisters Royale the players will find the same ‘high risk, high return’ game mechanics that they enjoyed in the series, with additional obstacles that redefine the game, including ‘slippery ice floors’ and ‘wind blowing windmill’.”



Sisters Royale is set to arrive on other platforms with further details to be announced next year.