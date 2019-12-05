[PS4/SWI] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Today, PQube, French Bread and Arc System Works are excited to share a new trailer for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r], the next iteration of the exceptional 2D anime fighting game series, which was one of EVO 2019's main games, the world's biggest fighting game event.



It features the "Frozen Fang of Eternity" Londrekia Light, the 21st character joining the diverse roster when the game releases next year digitally and physically on February 21st for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.







What's new in Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]



- New playable character: Londrekia Light

- Considerable balance changes for the whole roster (based on player feedback)

- New stages, background music, sound effects and voice lines

- New story line featuring Londrekia





A well-rounded anime fighter!



10 different modes form the backbone of Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] and tell the story of the game, let you practice or fight other players and face numerous defensive and offensive challenges.



Aiming to achieve an anime-like warmth, the visuals rendered in real time and the blending of 2D and 3D comes together beautifully! Each of the 21 characters use an average of 600 frames of animation to show smooth motion with the utmost of detail, including facial expressions, hair, gently fluttering clothes and shadows.





Ever wanted to learn more about fighting games?



Within the fighting game community, the Under Night In-Birth series is known for its exceptional tutorial. It brings together all the information you need to understand the basics of fighting games and wraps it up in an easily understandable and well-paced guide. After that, it offers more in-depth lessons that teach advanced techniques by executing them and letting you repeat what you have previously learned.