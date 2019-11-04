[SWI] Landwirtschafts Simulator 20

Debuting on the Nintendo Switch™️ in Farming Simulator 20 is John Deere, the largest agriculture machinery company in the world. John Deere arrives alongside and as part of tons of gameplay additions - new machinery and crops with cotton and oats, as well as a whole new North American environment to explore and develop as you like. Not only do you take care of your livestock of pigs, cows, and sheep, but now also ride and tend to your own horses.



With over 100 faithfully reproduced farming vehicles and tools, Farming Simulator 20 will provide hours of farming fun on the go or at home when it launches on December 3.



