[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Lost Ember

Mooneye Studios is proud to announce that its animal switching adventure Lost Ember is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GOG and Steam on November 22nd for $29.99 / £25.99 / €29.99. A Nintendo Switch version will follow in the months to come.









Lost Ember is a third-person exploration adventure title about a wolf who can inhabit all manner of animals, along with their spirit companion. Players will be able to control over a dozen different creatures, such as a hummingbird, a fish, a mountain goat and a parrot. Along the way, your spirit guide will narrate the tale of what happened to the lost human civilizations that once settled in these wild lands.



Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in a world reclaimed by nature. Explore the land, sea, and air, as you possess any creature you come across to experience life from a whole new perspective. Fly through gargantuan canyon valleys as a parrot! Tumble through the grass as a wombat! Swim through shimmering lakes as a fish! Your journey will take you from densely wooded jungles, to lush rainforest canopies, to barren desert plains and archaic temples. Ultimately, you’ll discover a tale of loyalty, despair, and betrayal, as echoes of the lost Yanrana culture come to life in a lush wilderness devoid of man.



“Creating Lost Ember has been an incredible journey for us,” said Mooneye Studios CEO and programmer Tobias Graff. “We wanted to show the world something that would capture the imagination of players of all ages and nationalities, without relying on violence, microtransactions, or competitive play. Something pure, simple, and wondrous. After more than five long years, Lost Ember is the culmination of that dream.”