[Multi] Lonely Mountains Downhill

    • [Multi] Lonely Mountains Downhill



      Sieht imo richtig cool aus:



      Ab Launch (heute/23.10.) auch gleich im Game Pass verfügbar.

      Eurogamer Review:
      eurogamer.net/articles/2019-10…-celebration-of-landscape

      Weitere:
      screenrant.com/lonely-mountains-downhill-review/
      reddit.com/r/Games/comments/dl…s_downhill_review_thread/

      Hahaha:
      Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"

      XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb

      The post was edited 4 times, last by bbstevieb ().

    • lu3mm3l wrote:

      Dankeschön für den Wink mit dem Gamepass! Warte schon länger darauf. Macht auch Laune, und Frust, aber das war abzusehen :thumbsup:
      Ist es bei Dir im Game Pass schon verfügbar? Bei mir auf der App zumindest noch nicht.
      Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"

      XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb

    • Habs gestern nur ein bisschen angezockt und bin ehrlich gesagt etwas schwer reingekommen. Durch die wechselnde Perspektive der Kamera versteuere ich mich noch sehr oft, muss heute Abend mal die "Bike relative" Steuerungsoption testen vielleicht gehts damit besser. Finde es aber dadurch auch extrem schwer Sprünge und potentielle Abkürzungen abschätzen zu können weil man nicht genau sieht wohin der Sprung gehen wird, klar man muss ausprobieren, aber dann sind die Checkpoints halt auch immer ziemlich weit auseinander so dass man viele Passagen sehr oft wiederholen muss.

      Ansonsten ist mir auch noch nicht klar was ich genau machen muss um weiter zu kommen, klar Challenges absolvieren, aber wo sehe ich was die genau sind?
      Der "Sprint" also das Beschleunigen fühlt sich auch komisch an, so als würde man quasi einen Nitro zünden oder sowas und nicht als würde man härter in die Pedale treten.

      Könnte mich aber schon mit dem Game anfreunden, wenn es nicht zu schnell zu schwer wird. Die Optik finde ich genial, ebenso wie der reduzierte Background Sound ohne Mucke nur mit Naturgeräuschen. Wenn man in einen richtigen Flow kommt und die Kurven perfekt anbremst, direkt an ner Klippe vorbei slidet und dann noch einen schönen Abkürzungssprung landet ist das einfach cool und super spassig.
      Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"

      XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb

    • Hab erst 4 Strecken gespielt,also noch nicht lange gespielt.
      Aber ich glaube jetzt schon das dieses Game viel Potenzial hat und es auch längerfristig motivieren kann.
      Fange gerade an die Fahrmechanik zu verstehen und es spielt sich auch recht gut.
      Also ich werde da mal dranbleiben und gucken ob sich ein Suchtfaktor einstellt wie bei Trials....das Game hat was!

      Werde gleich mal wieder ran gehen!
      "Presented-by-CAVE"

    • Suchtfaktor kann ich bestätigen, ab der zweiten Map kommt auch der Trials typische Frustfaktor dazu ;) Das einzige was mich etwas demotiviert sind die Challenges. Da fahre ich die Strecke mit 1:49 um die 2:00 Challenge zu bestehen nur um im "Expertenmodus" mit 1:50 konfrontiert zu werden, welche ich ja eigentlich gerade unterschritten hatte. Plus gesperrte Aufgaben weil ein Bike noch nicht freigeschaltet ist. D.h. Bike freischalten und zurück zu der Strecke. Finde ich suboptimal da ich eine Strecke gerne komplett abhaken möchte (nicht das ich das aktuell könnte, manche Zeit braucht viele harte Abkürzungen, aber zumindest theoretisch).

      Trotzdem: Ein schönes Spiel aus deutschen Landen, mehr davon :thumbsup:
      :blabla:

    • Sind ja nicht so viele Strecken (16) und deswegen finde ich Challenges und zugehöriges Freischaltsystem keine schlechte Idee...und eine Strecke abschliessen
      tut man doch nie wirklich.Man kehrt doch immer wieder zurück für noch bessere Zeiten.

      An alle PS4 User: In den Anzeigen "V-Sync" anschalten!
      Dann läuft das Spiel auch so wie es sein soll ;)
      Das es hier noch keiner erwähnt hat :D

      Das Berliner Trio hat hier wirklich ein sehr feines Spiel erschaffen.Man merkt schon das die mit viel Herzblut bei der Sache waren. 20€ finde ich völlig in Ordnung für ein Spiel dieses Kalibers. Hoffe auf gute Verkaufszahlen,
      würde mir wünschen das die Entwickler das Spiel nicht fallen lassen und irgendwann noch Content nachschieben.
      Oder vielleicht einen 2 Teil?

      Ich finds Top :thumbsup:
      "Presented-by-CAVE"

    • Challenges nach Beginner sind schon ziemlich knackig. Checkpoints eindeutig zu wenige, da wird das Abkürzungen suchen schnell frustig.

      Trotzdem macht es grossen Spass, das Fahrgefühl, bis auf den "Nitro" Sprint, ist genial.
      Könnte mir vorstellen das Ding auch nachdem mein GamePass abgelaufen ist permanent zu kaufen.
      Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"

      XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb

    • Lonely Mountains Downhill - Switch Release Trailer

      New

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Nach der erfolgreichen Veröffentlichung des Mountainbike-Spiels Lonely Mountains: Downhill für PC, XBox und Playstation im Oktober 2019 gibt es nun ein offizielles Veröffentlichungsdatum für die Nintendo Switch: Lonely Mountains: Downhill wird ab dem 7. Mai 2020 im Nintendo eShop erhältlich sein! Der Preis des Spiels wird 19,99 $ / 19,99 € / 17,99 £* betragen.



      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2