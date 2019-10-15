[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Inertial Drift

PQube and developer Level 91 Entertainment are excited to announce Inertial Drift, an intense 1-on-1 arcade racer that completely re-engineers drifting by introducing twin-stick controls! Speed along stunning tracks in the pink Japanese sunset with a fighting-game-like roster of 16 unique cars, drivers and techniques, coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in Spring 2020!







This is what Inertial Drift has in its garage:





Twin-stick drifting!

Twice the controls, twice the control!

A completely new level of precision allows for drifts a hair's breadth away from the crash barrier, making every turn intense!





16 different driving styles!

Every character and their car in Inertial Drift have an unique driving style! Pick your favourite technique or master all of them to become the ultimate racer!





90s Retro-Future setting!

20 tracks, flooded by the lights of pink Japanese sunset and vibrant neon-cities, set the stage for thrilling chases!





Intense 1-on-1 racing!

Scaling the races down to duels adds excitement to every face-off, giving you an adrenaline boost every time you see headlights in your back mirror and hear the music pick up!