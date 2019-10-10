[XBO/PC] Atlas

Ahoy Pathfinders! Today on Inside Xbox, Grapeshot Games announced that its massive multiplayer first-and-third person fantasy pirate adventure ATLAS is confirmed to launch into Xbox One’s Game Preview on October 8, 2019. ATLAS will launch Day One with crossplay support, allowing Xbox and Steam PC players to play together in the same gigantic world. Keyboard and mouse support for Xbox players ensures full game parity and an even playing field for all scoundrels, along with optional new single-player and private session modes for those who wish to go seafaring with just their friends!
“ATLAS is a game about exploring, surviving and conquering, with lots of classic pirate gameplay moments,” said Erik Waananen, Lead Game Designer of ATLAS. “From intense cannon battles at sea and clashing swords with sworn enemies, to searching for buried treasure and raiding other players’ loot, this is a true adventure on the high seas!”
In ATLAS, you stake your claim in this endless open world as you construct custom ships, search for buried treasure, siege and conquer fortresses, and recruit a crew to join your powerful Armada! Explore the depths of this world alongside thousands of other players and sail the vast oceans, while waging battle against the Army of the Damned, hostile mythological creatures, and even other Pathfinders who seek to discover the unknown left by the past.
Since launching into Steam Early access, the Grapeshot Games team has been busy integrating feedback and making improvements through “Mega-Updates”. The studio recently revealed a brand-new roadmap outlining the future of ATLAS’s development with simultaneous updates and content pushes for Xbox and PC players - this ensures delivery of the exact same experience for both platforms. Visit PlayAtlas.com for more information.
Ahoy Pathfinders - today is the day we set sail! Grapeshot Games has lowered the gangplank and welcomes aboard all Xbox One players to its massive multiplayer fantasy pirate adventure ATLAS! Available now in Xbox Game Preview, ATLAS pirates will stake their claim in this vast open world while endeavoring to construct custom ships, search for buried treasure, siege and conquer fortresses, plunder traveling merchants then recruit a crew to join their powerful Armada and engage in the ultimate quest for fortune and glory!
ATLAS launched with full cross-platform support, allowing Xbox and Steam PC players to battle together in the same gigantic world. Keyboard and mouse support for Xbox players ensures full game parity and an even playing field for all scoundrels, along with optional new single-player and private session modes for those who wish to go seafaring with just their friends!
Xbox
Game Preview is a great way to purchase work-in-progress digital
titles, participate in the development process and help developers make
Xbox One games the best they can be! Grapeshot has committed to
simultaneous updates and content pushes for Xbox and PC players - this
ensures delivery of the exact same experience for both platforms. For an
overview of everything added to ATLAS in a nearly year since launch, check out the Patch Notes page: sail.gg/patchnotes
ATLAS features:
Construct the Ship of Your Dreams, Plank by Plank! – From tiny rafts and dinghies to colossal frigates and galleons, your dream vessel is only a shipyard away with our robust ship customization system. Construct your ship piece by piece, give it a name, design the look of your sails, and decide exactly where all the planks, masts, and gunports on your ship should go.
Assemble Your Crew - Recruit other players or hire NPCs to join your crew and aid you on your quest for riches and glory. Whether manning weapons on your ship, hoisting the sails, or helping search for buried treasure on shore, your crew is an essential part of your pirate adventure. Just be sure to keep their stomachs full and give them their fair share of the booty, lest you want a mutiny on your hands…
Explore a Massive World – Physically sail in real-time across the vast oceans with the proprietary server network technology. Explorers will voyage to over 700 unique landmasses across 45,000 square kilometers, with thousands of Discovery Zones, and ten distinct world regions each having their own unique resources, creatures, secrets, and environment hazards!
Shape Your Identity - Choose from a wide range of character customization and cosmetic options to create your specific pirate look. Unlock skills across 15 different disciplines to form your own unique role in the world of ATLAS.
Experience Classic Pirate Action - Become the world’s greatest swashbuckler, a pistol-packing gunslinger, or perhaps a master cannoneer instead. Engage in fierce raids on land-based strongholds, swing from grappling hooks to board enemy ships, or unload volleys of cannonballs into your foe’s hull. The world of ATLAS has no shortage of ways to dispatch your enemies, be it at the end of a sword... or in true pirate fashion… at the end of a rope.
Choose Between PvP and PvE Play on Official Servers - On a PvP server, everything is up for grabs: be it ships, player inventories, NPC crewmembers, tames, player-built structures, player-owned territory, and lots of other loot. If you can get your hands on it, you can take it for yourself. Do you have what it takes to become the most notorious pirate on the high seas?
Care for a less “cutthroat” experience? Join one of our PvE servers and cooperate with thousands of other players to explore the globe, discover new secrets, and even fight mythical creatures together. Create powerful companies with old friends or build an entire player-run town with some new ones. The world of ATLAS is yours to shape!
Build Your Organization - Want to create a rich merchant empire that spans from pole to pole? Always wanted to command a fleet of privateers who work for the highest bidder? Or perhaps you’d like to create a government navy and protect the innocent from pirates? In ATLAS, you can build any organization you can think of. Create a settlement for your company and build it piece by piece with our modular construction system. Contest other companies’ land, structures, or ships and add them to your ranks.
Play in Singleplayer and Non-Dedicated Private Sessions - In addition to experiencing ATLAS on our official/unofficial servers with thousands of other players, you can now enjoy ATLAS by yourself in our Singleplayer mode, or with up to eight friends privately in our Non-Dedicated Server mode. Adjust the game to suit your preferences and enjoy your own private version of ATLAS.