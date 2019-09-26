[PS4/SWI/PC] BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre

In case you missed the news - there's a new trailer for BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre, and the awesome announcement that the game is now coming to PS4 and Switch on October 10, along with the previously announced PC release.







In the upcoming PC/console title BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre, Hell’s been taken over by pesky humans and their disgusting corporations, and it’s time for someone to clear ‘em out. Lou, Satan’s favored son, is just that someone! In BDSM, you’ll play as Lou, a positively armed to the teeth, drunk on “milk”, and full of sass and spite demon who’s going to kick butt and ignore names. Today, developer Big Way Games is unleashing a new BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre trailer, which showcases some of the bosses Lou’s going to blast his way to — and through — in the game. So check it out and get ready for relentless twin-stick action when Big Way releases BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre this fall (October 10) on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.