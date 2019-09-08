[PC/Konsolen] Rebel Cops

In a surprise reveal today, THQ Nordic and Weappy announced Rebel Cops, a turn-based tactics stealth game set in This Is the Police universe. In Rebel Cops, you control a squad of ex-police officers united by a desire to take down their town’s new criminal overlord. The spin-off will focus on turn-based stealth gameplay, with unforgiving combat and vast levels to explore. Rebel Cops will be arriving on September 17 to PC, Xbox® One, PlayStation® 4 and Nintendo Switch™.







Key Features

- Fight the corrupt authority: After criminal mastermind Viktor Zuev took over the town of Ripton, you and your fellow police officers have gone rogue to do what must be done. Perform tactical turn-based missions to undermine Zuev’s allies and bring the power back to the people.



- No hitpoints, no forgiveness: You are outmanned and outgunned. Use stealth tactics and cover to approach the enemy quietly and take them down before they can raise any alarms. There are no health bars in Rebel Cops! Once shot, your officers will bleed out unless you act fast to save them.



- Explore, loot, and watch your back: Rebel Cops features a large number of scenarios, from compact operations to big, open-ended locations to explore. Build up your street cred in Ripton by helping out local folks in side missions and get rewarded for exploring the levels thoroughly.



- Take the high moral road – or not: Justice must be served, but it’s up to you to choose how that happens. Will you play by Zuev’s merciless rules? Will you help the desperate townspeople, even if it means putting your operation at risk? In Rebel Cops, your reputation will affect your team’s morale and even the merchants’ prices.



This Is the Pricing

Rebel Cops will be available on Steam, GOG, Xbox® One, PlayStation® Store and Nintendo eShop on September 17th for just $9.99/€9.99 offering 15 hours of gameplay.



-----------



Victor Zuev hat gewonnen. Der skrupellose Gangsterboss kontrolliert das Städtchen Ripton. Die Amtsträger stehen auf seiner Gehaltsliste, die örtlichen Geschäftsleute sind seiner Gnade ausgeliefert und sogar die lokale Polizei hat sich in die Knie zwingen lassen und hört auf sein Kommando. DIe ganze Stadt ist in seiner Hand. Die ganze Stadt? Nein! Eine verwegene Bande unbeugsamer Polizisten hört nicht auf, dem tyrannischen Verbrecher Widerstand zu leisten und glauben noch an die Bedeutung der Worte "Dienen und Beschützen" und kämpfen allen Widrigkeiten zum Trotz für Gerechtigkeit und zum Schutz der Bürger, denn nicht alle Helden tragen eine Dienstmarke ...



Du bist immer in der Unterzahl und stets zu schlecht ausgerüstet, aber dein Team gibt nicht auf. Der Wille, den Kriminellen Zuev zur Strecke zu bringen und die Gerechtigkeit zurück nach Ripton zu bringen, peitscht sie immer weiter und sie sind bereit jedes Opfer zu bringen, was nötig ist. Der Bedarf an Waffen und Ausrüstung kann in den Einsätzen gedeckt werden: Neben den Hauptzielen, wie Geiselrettung oder der Ausschaltung eines Gefolgsmannes von Zuev, bietet jede der riesigen Karten optionale Nebenmissionen und Areale zum Erkunden, wo nützliches Equipment entdeckt werden kann.



Doch Obacht: Jeder Schritt ist ein Risiko. Rebel Cops verzeiht keine Fehler, denn jeder Schuss kann einen Cop sein Leben kosten. Es gibt keine Lebenspunkte, sogar wenn ein Kämpfer nur in den Fuß getroffen wird, kann er daran verbluten. Stell also sicher, dass du deine Männer und Frauen sicher durch jeden Einsatz leitest, denn je mehr Erfahrung sie sammeln , desto mehr neue Fähigkeiten lernen sie und desto stärker werden sie.



Rebel Cops erscheint am 17. September 2019 für PC, Xbox® One, PlayStation®4 und Nintendo Switch™ für 9,99 € und bietet rund 15 Stunden Spielspaß.