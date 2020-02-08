[PC] Humankind

      Neues Strategiespiel von SEGA. Kommt 2020.



      Scheint sich an Civilization zu orientieren, man kann wohl aus verschiedenen echten Kulturen wählen und kombinieren.



      • One Million Civilizations – Create your own civilization by combining 60 historical cultures from the Bronze to the Modern Age. Each culture brings its special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. What civilization will you shape?
      • In the Eyes of Posterity – Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame. The player with the most fame will win the game. Will you be the one to leave the deepest mark on the world?
      • More Than History, It Is Your Story – Face real historical events, lead renown figures, and make scientific breakthroughs. Discover the natural wonders of the world or build the remarkable creations of humankind. How will you change the course of Humankind?
      • A Tactical World – Show off your tactical skills by mastering terrain elevation with city-building and tactical battles. Call upon your allies to transform a battle into an eight-player world war! What strategy will you mastermind?

    • Humankind - neue Videoreihe gestartet

      ‘HUMANKIND’ stellt das bisher umfangreichste und ambitionierteste Spiel der Amplitude Studios dar und das Team freut sich, der Öffentlichkeit endlich mehr zeigen zu können. Um diesen Vorgang zu erleichtern, hat sich das Team dazu entschieden, die coolen und innovativen Funktionen der beliebten und erfolgreichen geschichts-basierten Strategiespiele aufzubrechen und in kleine, verständliche Videos zu verpacken, die in zwei-monatiger Abfolge auf dem Humankind YouTube-Kanal veröffentlicht werden. Jedes sog. ‘Feature Reveal‘-Video wird Entwickler-Interviews, niemals zuvor veröffentlichtes Gameplay-Videomaterial und exklusives ‘Behind The Scene‘-Material beinhalten.

      In dem heute veröffentlichten Video ‘Origins‘, ermöglicht Amplitude Studios einen Blick auf die Inspirationen und Ideen hinter Humankind und erklärt, warum dieses Spiel gerade für das Studio so viel bedeutet. Die Gründer der Amplitude Studios, darunter Studio Head und Creative Director Romain de Waubert sowie Narrative Director Jeff Spock, erklären das Mindset hinter der Entwicklung dieses neuen und faszinierenden Projektes ‘HUMANKIND’.

      Episode 1 ‘Origins’


      Und es kommen noch so viel mehr Informationen. Spieler können sich bereits heute auf das zweite Video dieser Serie freuen, in dem das Team der Amplitude Studios sich auf das innovative und strategisch anspruchsvolle Terrain mit seinen zahlreichen unterschiedlichsten Biomen, Formationen und Naturwundern begibt und dies ausführlich erläutert.


