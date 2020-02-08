[PC] Humankind
Neues Strategiespiel von SEGA. Kommt 2020.
Scheint sich an Civilization zu orientieren, man kann wohl aus verschiedenen echten Kulturen wählen und kombinieren.
- One Million Civilizations – Create your own civilization by combining 60 historical cultures from the Bronze to the Modern Age. Each culture brings its special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. What civilization will you shape?
- In the Eyes of Posterity – Every great deed you accomplish, every moral choice you make, every battle won will build your fame. The player with the most fame will win the game. Will you be the one to leave the deepest mark on the world?
- More Than History, It Is Your Story – Face real historical events, lead renown figures, and make scientific breakthroughs. Discover the natural wonders of the world or build the remarkable creations of humankind. How will you change the course of Humankind?
- A Tactical World – Show off your tactical skills by mastering terrain elevation with city-building and tactical battles. Call upon your allies to transform a battle into an eight-player world war! What strategy will you mastermind?
Bluntman3000: "bin in mpnchtennünchrn"