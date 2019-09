[PC/PS4/XBO] Citadel: Forged with Fire

As a newly minted Wizard apprentice in Citadel: Forged With Fire, an essential skill to master is how to cast spells – but the arcane arts also teach you how to Spellcraft! What’s the difference? Any simpleton can cast a spell but spellcrafting takes someone with true power. Gather magical essences from the world, combine the elements and use them to enchant any weapon to aid you in combat, beast taming and resource harvesting. This is where a wizards true power comes from.