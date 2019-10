fter a slight hiccup in the rollout schedule, the magical world of Citadel: Forged With Fire, has now locked and loaded its gold master for all platforms and is ready to soar onto retail and digital store shelves November 1, for Steam, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One.



In anticipation of the 1.0 worldwide launch Blue Isle Studio will be raising the Steam game price to $39.99 starting next week - but not until aspiring wizard apprentices have one last chance to purchase Citadel at a great price of only $14.99 (a 40% discount), today through next Tuesday.



Next weekend at Twitchcon in San Diego, September 27-29, show attendees can come visit with the Blue Isle team and play the latest updates for Citadel: Forged With Fire!



Set in the enchanted world of Ignus, this magical massive online sandbox RPG teaches aspiring wizards the art of spellcasting, spellcrafting, broomstick flying and extensive building as you make allies to form a house and then an empire. As a newly graduated Wizard apprentice you find your fledgling powers lacking against the magical creatures, both good and evil, that traverse through the unexplored world of Ignus. Gather resources, establish bases, practice spellcrafting capabilities and grow your arcane abilities in preparation for the dark dangers that lie ahead.