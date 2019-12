After three years in development, Headup is proud to finally reveal Ede Tarsoly’s new masterpiece Everreach: Project Eden, a fast-paced, story-driven 3rd person action RPG set on the visually stunning Planet Eden. You won’t have to wait long as Everreach will release on PC and Xbox One this September, while the PlayStation®4 version will follow a bit later this year.



Ede decided to think big, and for the first time he turned his former one-man studio Elder Games into a team of five people, plus over a dozen of external freelancers. Together they created a massive 3rd person adventure packed with tactical ground combat, high-speed vehicular warfare and a compelling level and skill system.







In Everreach: Project Eden you play as Nora Harwood, member of Everreach’s Security Division, on a mission to secure the colonization process of Eden and investigate mysterious incidents. Explore this vast alien world and descend into the planet’s depths to discover the ancient secrets of a long-forgotten civilization. Packed with intense shooter action, and a compelling level and skill system, Everreach immerses you in its intriguing story and diversified gameplay.



In addition to his new team, Ede received some help from a group of talented external contributors. For example, Planet Eden's beautiful vistas were co-designed by Mai-Anh Tran, an artist who worked on sci-fi movies such as WarCraft and Star Trek: Beyond. Furthermore, there is Michelle Clough who helped create the game’s enthralling story. She was the former narrative QA and game writer for the Mass Effect trilogy. And even one of the voice actors, D.C. Douglas ("Legion" in Mass Effect 2 and "Wesker" in Resident Evil) adds perfectly to the atmosphere of Everreach: Project Eden.



You play as Nora Harwood, member of Everreach’s Security Division, on a mission to secure the colonization process of Eden and investigate mysterious incidents. Explore this vast alien world and descend into the planet’s depths to discover the ancient secrets of a long-forgotten civilization. Packed with tactical ground combat, high-speed vehicular warfare and a compelling level and skill system, Everreach immerses you in its intriguing story and diversified gameplay.



Everreach: Project Eden will be release on PC (Steam Page) and Xbox One in September, the version for PlayStation®4 will follow a bit later this year.