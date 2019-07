Neben ein paar Infos gibt es heuer dann auch direkt 12 Minuten Gameplay fürs Auge!



Stuck in a top-secret research facility on Mars, there is literally no escape from the horror that unfolds for player-character Shane Newehart when Moons of Madness releases on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One this Halloween. Described as “Lovecraft in space”, the cosmic horror game was well-received during its’ showcasing at E3 earlier this year. Now developer Rock Pocket Games and publisher Funcom grant players a further glimpse into what they can expect from the highly anticipated game.









In Moons of Madness you play Shane Newehart, a technician stationed at the Invictus, a secret research base built by the Orochi group. Your low security clearance means you are completely unaware of the existence of a mysterious, intelligent signal that has been detected on the red planet. Your job is simply to keep the lights on until the transport ship Cyrano arrives bringing with it a new team to take over your duties. Soon you discover strange and unusual setbacks. Crucial systems are malfunctioning, the greenhouse is filled with a strange mist and the rest of your team have yet to return from their EVA mission. You begin seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Visions, hallucinations – or is that even what it is? Is this real… or are you slowly descending into madness?



Moons of Madness draws upon the rich lore and mythology of Funcom’s Secret World Legends. Both games exist in the same thematic universe, but playing one is not a prerequisite to enjoy the other.