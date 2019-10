Funcom have teamed up with alternate reality game (ARG) experts Alice & Smith to create an eerie and unique experience ahead of the launch of cosmic horror game Moons of Madness. The result is CyranoStory.com, where players from all over the world already have discovered hidden parts of the narrative and backstory of the highly anticipated game.



The ARG, which will continually be updated with new content till Moons of Madness launches on PC October 22nd, utilizes Google AI in an innovative fashion – giving it control over the storyline and player interactions.







“This is by far the most advanced ARG we have ever created,” explains Andrea Doyon, Chief Storyteller at Alice & Smith. “We have basically put Google AI in charge of the game universe. You interact with it through words, like with any other AI, but it will reply using emotions, sounds, visuals or even creepy ghost whispers.”



Fear is central to CyranoStory.com, and Doyon reveals that they have taught the AI 298 human phobias for this game. This will allow the AI to identify the players worst fears based on what they input. It will also allow the AI and storyline to evolve as the game reaches new stages.



And while it may be creepy, courageous gamers may find themselves greatly rewarded. Funcom and Alice & Smith are giving out 2000 keys for Moons of Madness, The Park and The Black Watchmen, as well as a grand prize trip to visit a NASA space center. The grand prize includes tickets for two people to Space Center Houston®, including Lunch with an Astronaut, Level 9 VIP Tour (Including Space Center Admissions; winners must be 14 or older to participate), round trip air transportation and hotel accommodations for three nights; all provided by Funcom Oslo AS*.