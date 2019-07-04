[SWI] Bloo Kid 2

Some games make for a perfect fit with the Nintendo Switch, games that progress immediately, create positive feelings very quickly and can be played in short sessions. The old-school 2D platformer Bloo Kid 2 is such a title - featuring intuitive gameplay, continuous progression and, best of all, provides a hell of a time!







In a collaboration between Headup and winterworks, Bloo Kid 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch in October 2019, bringing Switch players nostalgic feelings when you jump, run and swim through its five colourful pixelated worlds. Accompanied by a classic chiptune soundtrack you will survive some epic boss fights or completely delve into the game by searching all its secrets hidden all over the vast world. By the way - by collecting enough stars, players will unlock and discover 15 challenging bonus levels!



"Many thanks to Headup for helping us to bring Bloo Kid 2 to Nintendo Switch, a gaming platform where it truly shines.", says Jörg Winterstein, head of winterworks and programmer of Bloo Kid 2.



Previous press quotes (3DS) clearly show off the vast potential of Bloo Kid 2:



“a shockingly good platformer” - Nintendo World Report

"Bloo Kid 2 is an extremely compelling title for traditional platforming fans" - Nintendo Enthusiast

“an old-school platformer in the truest sense” - Pocket Gamer

"exceptionally fun" - SuperPhilipp Central

"Bloo Kid 2 convinces and amuses a lot, discovering itself a small gem." - NintendOn





About Bloo Kid 2



Bloo Kid 2 is a classic 2D retro-style platformer experience with lovely designed pixel-graphics and a full chiptune soundtrack. Run, jump and swim your way through five huge worlds with twelve levels each. Master brutal boss fights and discover lots of secrets in the world of Bloo Kid 2.



After rescuing his girlfriend from the hands of the evil wizard, Bloo Kid and Pink Girl enjoy life with their newborn "Pink Kid". But then, a whole new adventure starts just out of the bloo...



The version for Nintendo Switch includes 15 challenging bonus levels that can be unlocked ingame when you have collected enough stars.





Bloo Kid 2 features:

- Five worlds with twelve levels each

- Handcrafted, colorful pixel-graphics

- A full chiptune soundtrack

- Epic boss battles

- Tons of secrets