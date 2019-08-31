[PC/???] Arctic Infiltration

Descend, many miles, below the arctic surface and infiltrate a terrorist facility run by AI.

Pilot a heavily armed submersible and explore interconnected passages. Pitch, yaw and strafe your way under water as you explore a terrorist hideout. Go full force with a wide variety of weaponry, or strategically combine them to defeat enemies as you experience this dark, claustrophobic and intense counter terrorism mission. Use your gadgets to free hostages, cut through ice and solve puzzles, find your objectives and eliminate the threat.











Features



- 360 degrees submersible combat

- State of the art 3D environments and enemies

- Challenging puzzles

- Unique AI enemies, mini bosses and boss fights

- Variety of weapons to wreak havoc on your enemies

- A haunting soundtrack and equally thrilling atmosphere





M.C.