[PC/Konsole] Deliver Us The Moon

Powered by Unreal® Engine 4 and including both ‘Fortuna’ and the as yet unreleased ‘Tombaugh’ story expansion, Deliver Us The Moon, is set in an apocalyptic near-future where the Earth’s resources have been depleted and humanity looks to the stars. Nations band together to create the World Space Agency - an organisation tasked with solving the extreme energy crisis. The solution: colonization and exploitation of the moon’s natural reserves of Helium-3 to serve the energy needs of a growing Earth population. Suddenly, and without warning, communications with the Moon cease, and the energy source is lost. Plunged into darkness and without power, years pass as world governments come together once more to embark on a new mission - to re-establish the energy supply and with it hope for the human race.
In this thrilling do-or-die adventure, prospective players are set to experience zero gravity, explore barren deserts, huge space stations and abandoned settlements on the Moon’s surface. When the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, Earth’s last hope – a lone astronaut - must be the saviour of humanity in a desolate, inhospitable environment. With a dimly lit ASE A.I. drone their only companion in the dark vacuum of space, players must piece together the events that befell a lunar colony through a narrative-driven experience unlike any other.
“With just 12 years to save the planet from irreversible climate change KeokeN’s brilliant narrative cuts close to the bone.” Said Leo Zullo, Managing Director, Wired Productions, “2019 marks half a century since the first moon landings, a great celebration of exploration alongside a backdrop of private enterprise embarking on a new space race – with exploitation at the forefront.”
"Reaching your game's full potential and getting it out there on the market is tough. The games industry is a wasteland filled with cowboys, and in this landscape it's hard to find honest, passionate, real and hardworking people that are able to make the difference for your product. That is exactly why we found home in the UK with the great folks at Wired Productions," said Koen Deetman, Game Director at KeokeN Interactive.
Deliver Us The Moon – including the Tombaugh story expansion – will release later in 2019. Players who’ve already supported the game by buying Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna will receive Tombaugh via a free update when it launches as part of Deliver Us The Moon later in 2019.
Wired Productions und Entwickler KeokeN Interactive verkündeten heute eine besondere Zusammenarbeit für das kommende Astronauten-Abenteuer Deliver Us The Moon, das am 10. Oktober erscheint: Niemand Geringeres als Gaming-Legende Erik ‚Gronkh‘ Range leiht dem Hauptprotagonisten Rolf Robertsson in der deutschen Fassung seine Stimme.
„Die deutschen Stimmen in Deliver Us The Moon klingen super – nur der Hauptdarsteller wirkt, als hätte man da irgendeinen Typen von YouTube aufgegabelt. Trotzdem gefällt mir, was ich bislang gehört und gesehen habe, ausgesprochen gut“, sagt Erik zur deutschen Sprachausgabe des Titels.
„Wir sind sehr glücklich, dass Erik unseren Voice-Cast für Deliver Us The Moon anführt. Seine Perfomance ist unglaublich und für uns eine tolle Möglichkeit, uns für den Support seiner Community zu bedanken. Durch ihren Einsatz war es uns möglich, Deliver Us The Moon zu realisieren“, so Koen Deetman, Gründer und CEO von Entwicklerstudio KeokeN Interactive. Gronkhs Community und Zuschauer waren maßgeblich am Erfolg der Kickstarter-Kampagne im Jahr 2016 beteiligt.
Alle Synchronsprecher im Überblick:
Rolf Robertsson – Erik ‚Gronkh‘ Range (Hauptprotagonist)
Sarah Baker – Jannika Jira (Hauptprotagonistin)
Isaac Johanson (und zusätzliche Stimmen) – Marcus Just
Claire Johanson – Eva Michaelis
William McArthur (und zusätzliche Stimmen) – Jens Wesemann
Rosa Laverde (und zusätzliche Stimmen) – Kathrin Spielvogel
WSA System – Deborah Mock
weitere Sprecher sind Nilz Bessel, Svenja Pages und Achim Buch.
T-minus 24 Stunden – der preisgekrönte Publisher Wired Productions und das Entwicklerstudio KeokeN Interactive veröffentlichen morgen das Sci-Fi-Abenteuer Deliver Us The Moon auf Steam für 24.99€.
Am letzten Tag der United Nation World Space Week hebt Deliver Us The Moon seine eigene Flagge in die Höhe und erscheint auf Steam und GOG.com.
„Wir sind überglücklich, endlich Deliver Us The Moon veröffentlichen zu können. Die Menscheit hat tausende Jahre benötigt, um dorthin zu gelangen – wir können mit Stolz verkünden: Für uns hat es nur vier Jahre gedauert“, sagt Koen Deetman, CEO von KeokeN Interactive. „Wir sind der Community sehr dankbar, die uns und unsere Partner während der langen Entwicklungszeit unterstützt hat. Ihr seid uns wahrlich während dieser unglaublichen Reise treu geblieben.“
Angetrieben durch die Unreal 4 Engine, spielt Deliver Us The Moon in einer nahen apokalyptischen Zukunft, in der die Ressourcen der Erde aufgebraucht sind und die Menschheit ihren Blick zu den Sternen richtet. Nationen schlossen sich zusammen, um die World Space Agency zu gründen – eine Organisation, die eine Lösung der Energiekrise finden soll. Ihre rettende Idee: Die Kolonialisierung des Mondes und die Erkundung seiner natürlicher Helium-3 Vorkommen, um der wachsenden Bevölkerung auf der Erde als Energiequelle zu dienen. Plötzlich und ohne Vorwarnung bricht die Kommunikation zum Mond ab und die Energiequelle ist verloren. Ohne Verbindung zum Mond verdunkelt sich die Erde und Jahre vergehen, bis sich die Regierungen erneut zusammenschließen, um eine neue Mission zu starten – die Energieversorgung soll wiederhergestellt werden und mit ihr die Hoffnung für die Menschheit.