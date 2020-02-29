Evercade - weitere Handheld Retro Konsole erhält Support durch Namco, Atari, Interplay und mehr

      Normalerweise klick ich solche Meldungen ja fast schon weg, aber beim Evercade könnte Interesse von Euch bestehen. Daher hau ich die Infos mal hier rein.

      They have already secured major licenses confirming a total of 85 games including Namco Museum (with 22 games including Pac-Man™, Dig Dug™, Galaga™, Galaxian™, Weapon Lord™ and Splatterhouse™ 2 and 3), Interplay (with 13 games including Earthworm Jim 1 and 2, Clayfighter and Battle Chess), Data East (with 10 games including Burger Time, Karate Champ and Bad Dudes) and Atari (40 games including Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Ninja Golf (7800) and Alien Brigade (7800). They have promised over 100 titles for launch and more to come!
      On top of this, they have also today announced support for ‘new’ retro inspired games and have confirmed they are already in discussions with several indie publishers to bring their retro inspired titles to the platform.





      The console:
      • Supports 8 and 16 bit games (view the full list of confirmed games so far here)
      • Collectable, ever increasing library of games on the unique Evercade Cartridge (with 6 - 20 games per cartridge)
      • HDMI connectivity to connect to your TV
      • 4.3” screen (the same size as a PSP)
      • Selectable 4:3 or 16:9 screen ratios (traditional retro ‘square’ or widescreen),
      • Supports saving and loading your game at any point
      • 4-5 hour battery life
      • Retailing at just £59.99/€69.99/$79.99 with individual cartridges only £14.99/€17.99/$19.99
      • Launching globally
      More information about where to order will be announced soon, but they have confirmed this will be a full worldwide release.
      Visit the official website at: www.evercade.co.uk


    • Das gute Stück kann nun bei Amazon vorbestellt werden und erscheint am 9. April.

      Eine Retro-Konsole mit Cartridges? Schon außerordentlich cool.
    • Naja, es sind Cartridges mit Rom-Collections drauf. Sie sind halbwegs liebevoll gemacht, wobei mich schon das Design der Hüllen und die Booklets stören, aber das Grundproblem hinter dem Handheld ist die Firma Blaze.

      Deswegen erinnert das ganze Design auch frappierend an das Emuding, was vor zwei bis drei Jahren bei Aldi/Lidl und Co. angeboten worden ist. Da war der Handheld in Sachen Verarbeitung alles andere als eine Offenbarung, genauso wie deren Vorgänger.

      Bisher gibt es auch keine Möglichkeit für externe Roms und ich kann mir gut vorstellen, dass keine weiteren Collections mehr erscheinen, wenn sich das Gerät nicht überragend gut verkauft.

    • Beim deutschen Amazon ist es aber noch nicht drin?

      finde das Teil gar nicht schlecht. Ist zum einen offiziell, zum anderen finden sich auf den bisherigen cartridges nicht nur die üblichen Verdächtigen. Auf der Atari Card sind auch ein paar 7800‘er Titel, bei dataeast versteckt sich unter anderem Midnight Résistance und bei interplay sind zT mehr minder ganz unbekannte Games dabei.
      sollte der Support nach der Veröffentlichung weiter anhalten ist’s doch ne tolle Sache.

    • Evercade, the brand new handheld retro gaming console, today announced the next cartridge in its library - a brand new Atari® Lynx cartridge with 17 games including: Scrapyard Dog, Basketbrawl, Super Asteroids/Missile Command®, Awesome Golf, Crystal Mines II: Buried Treasure, Dracula the Undead, Malibu Bikini Volleyball and many more.

      The new cartridge features content officially licensed from Atari and Songbird Productions to bring these 17 games to the new handheld device, which also connects to your TV via HDMI.

      These games are incredibly hard to play in any way currently (shy of owning the original console and cartridges) and shows Evercade’s continued mission to bring quality retro games to a single platform.

      The cartridge joins a library of 10 other cartridges which includes content from publishers Atari, Data East, Interplay, Mega Cat Studios, Namco Museum, Piko Interactive and Technos, taking the total to over 135 officially licensed games!

      For those of you unaware, Evercade is a brand new console which uses its own retro style game cartridges - giving you a super simple, instant gaming experience - like the good old days. It features a 4.3” screen (the same size as the PSP) and TV output, so you can enjoy retro gaming at home or on the go!

      Evercade have confirmed another (yet announced) cartridge is also in the pipeline and they plan to launch 2-5 cartridges this year alongside the 10 cartridges that will be available from launch.

      They also recently announced that arcade games would be introduced to the console, expanding the potential library for this device even more!

      The new cartridge will launch in Q3 and you can register your interest here: evercade.co.uk


      Evercade ‘Atari Lynx Collection 1’ Games List:

      Scrapyard Dog
      Basketbrawl
      Super Asteroids/Missile Command®
      Awesome Golf
      Crystal Mines II: Buried Treasure
      CyberVirus
      Dracula the Undead
      Gordo 106
      Ishido: The Way of Stones
      Jimmy Connors Tennis
      Loopz
      Malibu Bikini Volleyball
      MegaPak
      Power Factor
      Remnant
      Super Sqweek
      Xump


    • Evercade - neues double pack mit Xeno Crisis und Tanglewood angekündigt

      New

      Evercade today announced a brand new cartridge featuring two award nominated indie games - Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood - titled the ‘Xeno Crisis & Tanglewood’ Dual Game Cartridge for Evercade.

      The announcement confirms their 12th cartridge and is the first to showcase their commitment to ‘new’ content (with both of these titles releasing originally in 2018).
      The cartridge will be released on the same date as their recently announced Atari Lynx cartridge - a yet confirmed date in Q3 2020.

      Evercade is a brand new handheld games console with unique multi-game cartridges. So far they have confirmed cartridges featuring games from Namco Museum, Interplay, Atari, Data East, Technos, Piko Interactive, Mega Cat Studios, Songbird Productions and now adding Bitmap Bureau and Big Evil Corporation.

      "We're very excited to have the opportunity to bring Xeno Crisis to the excellent Evercade handheld, a device we've been monitoring since we first heard about it. Having tested Xeno Crisis on the Evercade we were impressed not only with the build quality, but also by the standard of the emulation, and it is quite possibly the best way to play the Mega Drive version in portable form. The Evercade team are as passionate as we are about retro gaming, and we hope that this evolves into a long-term partnership.”- commented Matt Cope, Bitmap Bureau Technical Director.

      The cartridge will be available in Q3 2020. Pre orders will be announced shortly.


