Evercade - weitere Handheld Retro Konsole erhält Support durch Namco, Atari, Interplay und mehr

Evercade, the brand new handheld retro gaming console, today announced the next cartridge in its library - a brand new Atari® Lynx cartridge with 17 games including: Scrapyard Dog, Basketbrawl, Super Asteroids/Missile Command®, Awesome Golf, Crystal Mines II: Buried Treasure, Dracula the Undead, Malibu Bikini Volleyball and many more.



The new cartridge features content officially licensed from Atari and Songbird Productions to bring these 17 games to the new handheld device, which also connects to your TV via HDMI.



These games are incredibly hard to play in any way currently (shy of owning the original console and cartridges) and shows Evercade’s continued mission to bring quality retro games to a single platform.



The cartridge joins a library of 10 other cartridges which includes content from publishers Atari, Data East, Interplay, Mega Cat Studios, Namco Museum, Piko Interactive and Technos, taking the total to over 135 officially licensed games!



For those of you unaware, Evercade is a brand new console which uses its own retro style game cartridges - giving you a super simple, instant gaming experience - like the good old days. It features a 4.3” screen (the same size as the PSP) and TV output, so you can enjoy retro gaming at home or on the go!



Evercade have confirmed another (yet announced) cartridge is also in the pipeline and they plan to launch 2-5 cartridges this year alongside the 10 cartridges that will be available from launch.



They also recently announced that arcade games would be introduced to the console, expanding the potential library for this device even more!



The new cartridge will launch in Q3 and you can register your interest here: evercade.co.uk





Evercade ‘Atari Lynx Collection 1’ Games List:



Scrapyard Dog

Basketbrawl

Super Asteroids/Missile Command®

Awesome Golf

Crystal Mines II: Buried Treasure

CyberVirus

Dracula the Undead

Gordo 106

Ishido: The Way of Stones

Jimmy Connors Tennis

Loopz

Malibu Bikini Volleyball

MegaPak

Power Factor

Remnant

Super Sqweek

Xump