Independent developer Novarama today released their E3 2019 welcome video forKillsquad the new co-op action RPG, launching this summer for PC on Steam Early Access.







About Killsquad

Killsquad is a new action RPG set in a sci-fi world coming to Steam Early Access this summer. It is a modern RPG about bounty hunters raiding planets for loot and glory while battling enemies and huge bosses. Built on Unreal, Killsquad is an indie AAA game that focuses on fast hack'n'slack gameplay, cooperation, and survival.



Killsquad also has plans to launch on console for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Stay tuned for details coming later this year.