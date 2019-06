Team17, a global games label, creative partner and developer of independent, premium video games in partnership independent developer Playtonic Games is thrilled to reveal their next game, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.







In this new platforming adventure hybrid, Yooka and Laylee must combine their abilities to take on a series of challenging and vibrant 2.5D levels and explore and solve puzzles in a beautiful 3D overworld. It’s on them to rescue Queen Phoebee’s Royal Beettalion Guard from each level, as they size up Capital B’s most dastardly challenge yet – the Impossible Lair.



More information will follow during E3 week, so stay tuned to learn more about Yooka and Laylee’s new adventure.



Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be heading to Nintendo SwitchTM, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2019. A boxed console version will also be available.