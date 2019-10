Digital pre-orders for CI Games’ tactical first-person shooter, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, are now live on Steam, PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.







To accompany this, CI Games has unveiled a pre-launch trailer giving gamers a taster of what’s in store when the game launches on November 22nd, including several new-to-the-series features and mechanics. Most notable is the inclusion of dismemberment, much requested by fans around the world and a nice little nod to FPS classics like Soldier of Fortune.