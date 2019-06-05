[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] Blasphemous

Team17, a global games label, creative partner and developer of independent, premium video games, together with Spanish-based independent developer The Game Kitchen, is excited to reveal a new trailer for the forthcoming punishing action-platformer Blasphemous.







In Blasphemous players take up the role of The Penitent One in the dark gothic land of Cvstodia, where a foul curse, known simply as The Miracle, has fallen.



Explore this nightmarish world of twisted religion and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses, all eager to tear you limb from limb. Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation.



Blasphemous will be heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch™ and PC in 2019.