[PS4/XBO/PC] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Kennt ihr noch Call of Duty?
Da kommt endlich mal wieder ein neuer Teil mit verwirrender Namensgebung. (Das alte hieß Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)
Diesmal wieder mit öder Single Player Kampagne.
gematsu.com/2019/05/call-of-du…d-for-ps4-xbox-one-and-pc
Steam: PhillXVII
XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
PSN ID: PhillXVII
3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
XBL Gamertag: Phill XVII
PSN ID: PhillXVII
3DS FC: 4656-7982-7921
Nintendo Network ID: PhillXVII
The post was edited 1 time, last by Phill XVII ().