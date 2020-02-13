[PS4/XBO/PC] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

    • [PS4/XBO/PC] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

      Kennt ihr noch Call of Duty?
      Da kommt endlich mal wieder ein neuer Teil mit verwirrender Namensgebung. (Das alte hieß Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare)
      Diesmal wieder mit öder Single Player Kampagne.

      gematsu.com/2019/05/call-of-du…d-for-ps4-xbox-one-and-pc

    • Ein neues Call of Duty in einem altbekannten Setting mit schicker Optik? Bin ich dabei :D und auch schon wieder ein wenig gehyped durch den Trailer!
      "Black Ops 4" ohne Singleplayer-Kampagne war und ist einfach ein Fehler gewesen,egal wie gut der MP auch ist.
    • Also eigentlich mochte ich bisher jedes Call of Duty aber Black Ops 3 und Infinite Warfare haben mir nicht ganz so gut gefallen ^^
      Das Modern Warfare Remaster hat aber alles wieder gut gemacht :thumbsup:

      Hoffe es gibt auch mal wieder ein Medal of Honor das lezte finde ich sehr geil :love:
    • Mir haben diese Exo Skelett, Rumgehüpfe, Wallrunnning CoD’s auch nicht so gut gefallen wie die „realistischeren“ Teile. Am besten fand ich noch das 70er/80er Setting im ersten Black Ops, das ist auch mein „Lieblings CoD“.
    • Bin sehr gespannt!
    • Hier noch was von gestern - hing leider im Spam Ordner:

      Heute haben Activision und Infinity Ward allen Spielern das brandneue Multiplayer-Universum von Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® mit einem aufregenden Premieren-Trailer präsentiert. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare soll am 25. Oktober weltweit erscheinen und wird First-Person-Action-Fans, Call of Duty-Fans und Spieler aus allen Lebenslagen auf dem ultimativen Multiplayer-Spielplatz zusammenbringen. Die ersten Details zum Modern Warfare-Multiplayer werden heute von einigen der bekanntesten Streamern der Welt in einem exklusiven, globalen Livestream enthüllt. Dort erhalten die Zuschauer einen ersten Eindruck des neuen Online-Multiplayers. Nächsten Monat erhält dann jeder die Gelegenheit, erste eigene Erfahrungen zu sammeln, wenn die Beta von Modern Warfare für alle live geht.

      Ausgezeichnet mit “Best Online Multiplayer” von Game Critics Best of E3 2019 bietet der Modern Warfare-Multiplayer ein aufregendes und bahnbrechendes Online-Erlebnis mit dem wohl besten Kimme-und-Korn-Gameplay, ergänzt durch eine ganz neue Ebene des strategischen und taktischen Spiels. Spieler können sich in die neuen Spielbereiche stürzen, die den Call of Duty-Multiplayer neu definieren, von schneller Action auf engem Raum in 2-gegen-2-Kämpfen im Feuergefecht, traditionellem 6-gegen-6-Multiplayer-Gameplay, Modi mit 10-gegen-10 und 20-gegen-20, sowie auch Maps mit hoher Spieleranzahl und intensiven Kämpfen wie dem brandneuen Bodenkrieg, einem epischen Modus mit über 100 Spielern. Und das ist erst der Anfang für Modern Warfare-Fans.

      Die Waffen wurden vollständig überarbeitet und Spieler haben die größte Auswahl in der Geschichte von Call of Duty, wenn sie ihre Multiplayer-Charaktere für jede Begegnung mit noch nie dagewesenen Anpassungs- und Individualisierungsmöglichkeiten des neuen Waffenschmied-Systems ausstatten. Modern Warfare bietet die modernste Grafik und authentisches Sound-Design mit realistischer Rückstoß- und Waffen-Ballistik im gesamten Spiel. Zudem sorgen Spielmechaniken wie Durchschüsse, Waffenaufsätze, das Durchbrechen von Türen und Nachtsicht-Multiplayer-Maps mit Nachtsichtgeräten für ein umwerfendes taktisches Erlebnis.

      "Unser Ziel bei Modern Warfare ist es, von Tag 1 an alle Spieler zusammenzubringen, um gemeinsam zu spielen", so Patrick Kelly, Creative Director und Co-Studio Head bei Infinity Ward. "Wir verabschieden uns vom Season Pass und versorgen Spieler plattformübergreifend mit einer Mischung aus Gratis-Maps und jeder Menge Inhalte nach der Veröffentlichung. Wir testen gerade live und die Fans können es nächsten Monat in der Beta selbst ausprobieren. Das ist ein neuer Tag für den Call of Duty-Multiplayer und heute ist erst der Anfang - wir haben noch viele weitere aufregende Dinge in der Hinterhand, von denen wir es kaum erwarten können, den Fans zu erzählen."

      Neben der Enthüllung des Multiplayers kündigte Infinity Ward noch die offene Beta von Modern Warfare an, in deren Rahmen am zweiten Wochenende plattformübergreifend getestet wird. Dann können Fans sich noch vor der Veröffentlichung am 25. Oktober einen ersten Eindruck verschaffen. Fans können das Spiel jetzt vorbestellen und sich so einen Vorabzugang zur Modern Warfare-Beta sichern.
      • PlayStation 4 - Exklusive Beta
        • 12. bis 13. September (Vorabzugang, PlayStation 4)
        • 14. bis 16. September (Offene Beta, PlayStation 4)

      • Beta mit plattformübergreifenden Tests
        • 19. bis 20. September (Vorabzugang, PC und Xbox One; offene Beta, PlayStation 4)
        • 21. bis 23. September (Offene Beta, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One)
      "Das Ziel unseres Studios für Modern Warfare war es, eine komplett neue Erfahrung sowie den abwechslungsreichsten, anpassbarsten und realistischsten Call of Duty-Multiplayer zu erschaffen", so Geoff Smith, Multiplayer Gameplay Director, Infinity Ward. "Unser Design-Ziel ist es, dass Spieler Spaß daran haben, immer wieder mit ihren Freunden zu spielen, und sich die Action mit jedem Einstieg für alle Spieler sowohl frisch als auch vertraut anfühlt."


    • Der Multiplayer macht wirklich Bock auf mehr! Dann noch eine (hoffentlich gute) Singleplayer-Kampagne garniert mit (endlich) "moderner Grafik" und fertig könnte ein sehr gutes CoD sein. Bin sehr gespannt auf den Titel!
    • Bei den MP Gameplay Videos sieht es dann aber imo deutlich unspektakulärer aus:


      Hoffe mal der SP kommt dann an die bisherigen Trailer ran.
