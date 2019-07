[MD] Phantom Gear

Hier noch eine Pressemitteilung zur ab morgen startenden Kickstarter Kampagne zur Finanzierung des Spiels:



Retro independent publisher Mega Cat Studios & Bits Rule Games are releasing a Kickstarter campaign on July 16th to fund their new old-school platform game Phantom Gear for Sega Genesis.



Phantom Gear presents a mix of elements from a variety of classic action platformers games featuring skill progression, multiple weapons, massive boss fights and animated cutscenes. Lock ‘n’ load to power through levels, or use your skills and abilities to search for gears and orbs!



"We’re blast processing our way to something special here, and I couldn’t be more excited for people to play Phantom Gear", says Zack Manko, Lead Cat at Mega Cat Studios. “Playing it, is like the first time you put your hands on classics such as Ristar or Dynamite Heady”.



The developer’s Kickstarter campaign will cover the cost of developing Phantom Gear for Sega Genesis, manufacturing the cartridges, and creating the box. Soon you will have the opportunity to become Josephine and put a stop to the power-mad cult and the mysterious phantom force behind their spree of carnage!



Features:

- Purchase Permanent Upgrades

- Multiple Weapons

- Platforming Skill Progression

- Massive Boss Fights

- Animated Cutscenes