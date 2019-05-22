[PS4/XBO/SWI] AeternoBlade II

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
Qube and developer Corecell Technologyare excited to announce AeternoBlade II, a brand-new action/puzzle platformer for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One! Dynamic and versatile time-bending mechanics give a fresh spin to the fast-paced combat and ingenious puzzles, making AeternoBlade II a game to set your watch for this Autumn!
Harness the AeternoBlade and play as three unique characters, including returning heroine Freyja and newcomers Felix and Bernard. Each equipped with an individual set of skills, they journey across dimensions in a desperate struggle against the destruction of the Dark Abyss. The power of the AeternoBlade must be returned or reality, as they know it, will face total collapse.
The gameplay of AeternoBlade II is pure poetry that puts puzzle-platforming elements and dynamic combat in perfect sync. Engaging jump'n'run and puzzle passages seamlessly transition into action-packed battles that let you push the game's visually striking combo system to its limits. Combining both components by using launched enemies as mid-air stepstones to access new areas and much more will challenge your creativity in completely new ways this Autumn!