[PS4/XBO/SWI] AeternoBlade II

and developerare excited to announce AeternoBlade II , a brand-new action/puzzle platformer for! Dynamic and versatile time-bending mechanics give a fresh spin to the fast-paced combat and ingenious puzzles, makinga game to set your watch forHarness the AeternoBlade and play as, including returningand. Each equipped with an, they journey across dimensions in a desperate struggle. The power ofor reality, as they know it, will face total collapse.The gameplay ofis pure poetry that puts. Engagingthat let you push the game'sto its limits.by using launched enemies as mid-air stepstones to access new areas and much more willin completely new ways this Autumn!