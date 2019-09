It's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, seems to be a

story driven 4 player experience against Cole D. Walker(gone rogue,

seems he killed Holt and Midas, possibly Weaver too) and his army of

mostly weaponized drones.





Is coming out on October 4th this year, PC PS4 and XBOX.





No news about the multiplayer yet, but there will be a collector's

edition called "Wolves" exclusive to the Ubi Store, contains a 24cm

figurine of Cole, a map, arts, Year 1 Pass (sigh) and Ultimate Pack

(which has some missions, vehicles, cosmetics and early class unlockers)

and you can play 3 days before premiere.





There will be gameplay reveal too but flaired as "alpha footage" so I

guess nothing final. It's showing a sequence in quite nice jungle, with

mud mechanics, then to clearing an outpost.