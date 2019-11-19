[Multi] Assassins Creed 2020 ("Ragnarok"?)
-Assassin’s Creed (codenamed) Kingdom planned to come cross gen 2020
-Actual name is Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok
-Main character is ally of Ragnar Lodbrok and aids in the formation of Great Heathen Army
- Map is split into several kingdoms encompassing all of Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland
- Kingdoms are split into regions that can hold settlements.
-Settlements have some customization and in game economy systems
- Large scale “conquest” battles return, and can be used to weaken enemy hold on regions and parts of the story
- Player does become an assassin and use hidden blade
- First Civ lore is a bit less than Odyssey, finding a vault and Mjolnir
- Game is developed primarily by Montreal
- Creative Director is Ashraf, Darby McDevvit is the Narrative Director
- Sofia is assisting but is planning on creating a DLC set in Iceland and using Yggdrasil to move across the 9 realms
- Co-op is returning, and can be used in most side quests and world exploration
- RPG mechanics, eagle, and ship combat is all returning
- Ship combat is toned down to focus more on exploration
- Game is more focused on exploration, removing question marks on the
map, and making players want to explore locations for better loot (like
Breath of the Wild)
- Larger emphasis on build and armor usage.
- Player has ability to change outfits on the fly, which can speed up or
slow down notoriety build up in different kingdoms and stop Sheriffs
coming after you
