[Multi] Assassins Creed 2020 ("Ragnarok"?)

    • [Multi] Assassins Creed 2020 ("Ragnarok"?)


      -Assassin’s Creed (codenamed) Kingdom planned to come cross gen 2020


      -Actual name is Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok


      -Main character is ally of Ragnar Lodbrok and aids in the formation of Great Heathen Army


      - Map is split into several kingdoms encompassing all of Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland


      - Kingdoms are split into regions that can hold settlements.


      -Settlements have some customization and in game economy systems


      - Large scale “conquest” battles return, and can be used to weaken enemy hold on regions and parts of the story


      - Player does become an assassin and use hidden blade


      - First Civ lore is a bit less than Odyssey, finding a vault and Mjolnir


      - Game is developed primarily by Montreal


      - Creative Director is Ashraf, Darby McDevvit is the Narrative Director


      - Sofia is assisting but is planning on creating a DLC set in Iceland and using Yggdrasil to move across the 9 realms


      - Co-op is returning, and can be used in most side quests and world exploration


      - RPG mechanics, eagle, and ship combat is all returning


      - Ship combat is toned down to focus more on exploration


      - Game is more focused on exploration, removing question marks on the
      map, and making players want to explore locations for better loot (like
      Breath of the Wild)


      - Larger emphasis on build and armor usage.


      - Player has ability to change outfits on the fly, which can speed up or
      slow down notoriety build up in different kingdoms and stop Sheriffs
      coming after you

      resetera.com/threads/4chan-rum…eed-ragnarok-leak.115377/
      Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"

      XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb

    • screenshots:

      drecks forum software macht die verlinkung kaputt -_-

      gamefront.de/archiv04-2019-gamefront/Assassin's-Creed-Kingdom-Ragnarok-UNBESTAETIGT---Screenshots-Bilder-.html
      Große Sammlungsauflösung: Über 120 Limited sealed Games
      Über 120x LRG, SRG, SLG, Play Asia, Vblank etc. sealed Games.
      ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇

    • Assassin´s Creed Gold ab 2020 auf Audible

      New

      Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
      Passt jetzt hier nicht voll und ganz, aber wird durch AC + 2020 ggs hier am meisten bemerkt.
      -----------

      Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Assassin’s Creed® Gold am 27. Februar weltweit auf Audible, dem weltweit führenden Anbieter von Spoken-Word-Entertainment erscheinen wird.

      Die Assassin's Creed-Reihe hat weltweit mehr als 140 Millionen Einheiten verkauft und damit die Grundlage für narrative, historisch inspirierte und epische Abenteuer geschaffen. Die neue achtteilige Serie auf Audible wird den Kampf zwischen den Assassinen und Templern als packenden Audio-Thriller realisieren mit Hauptakteuren wie Riz Ahmed (Emmy Award Gewinner, Golden Globe Nominierter), Anthony Head (Buffy im Bann der Dämonen, Merlin, Little Britain), Danny Wallace (BAFTA Games Award Gewinner, Assassin's Creed® Syndicate, Assassin's Creed® III) und Tamara Lawrence (Corvidae, Am Strand).

      Die Serie wurde von Anthony Del Col geschrieben, dem Schöpfer des mit dem Joe Shuster-Award nominierten Comics Kill Shakespeare. Assassin's Creed Gold folgt Aliyah Kahn, einer Trickbetrügerin und Gaunerin, deren Leben kein Zuckerschlecken ist. Aliyah überlebt dank ihres scharfen Verstands mit Straßenbetrügereien, bis sie dabei im großen Stil gegen einen mysteriösen älteren Mann, Gavin Banks, verliert. Ihre einzige Möglichkeit Banks das Geld zurückzuzahlen, besteht darin, ein Assassine zu werden. So begibt sie sich in die Erinnerungen ihres Vorfahren, eines blinden Mannes namens Omar Khalid. Während ihrer Ausbildung erzählt Banks Aliyah von der jahrhundertealten Schlacht zwischen den Assassinen und Templern. Er fleht sie an, ihm zu helfen, eine geheime Botschaft zu entschlüsseln, die während der Großen Rekonstruktion von 1696 geschrieben wurde.
      Mit einer Reihe von Charakteren, die von Fans der Reihe auf der ganzen Welt geliebt werden, erzählt Assassin's Creed Gold eine packende Geschichte über den drohenden wirtschaftlichen Zusammenbruch. Auftritte haben darin Isaac Newton, Wardein der Royal Mint, Betrüger und Fälscher William Chaloner, der blinde Assassine Omar Khalid und Assassinen-Trainerin Rose Galloway. Assassin's Creed Gold, eine spannungsgeladene Geschichte, die zum Nachdenken anregt, zieht eine überzeugende Parallele zum finanziellen Chaos von Isaac Newtons Großbritannien des 17. Jahrhunderts und der wirtschaftlichen Unsicherheit der jüngeren Geschichte.

      Aymar Azaizia, Transmedia and Business Development Director bei Ubisoft, sagt: „Wir sind sehr stolz darauf, unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Audible bekannt zu geben, um erstmals ein Hörspiel zu entwickeln, das von einem Ubisoft-Spiel inspiriert ist. Als Unterhaltungsunternehmen sind wir immer auf der Suche nach neuen Wegen, um die Spieler in unsere Welt eintauchen zu lassen, und wir glauben, dass Assassin's Creed Gold eine großartige Gelegenheit für alle unsere Fans bietet, in eine neue Handlung einzutauchen, die von der Assassin's Creed-Marke inspiriert ist“.

      Assassin's Creed Gold steht ab dem 27. Februar 2020 zum Download in englischer Sprache bereit.


      -- M.C´s DVD Sammlung -

      Let´s Race again...
      #1 Blacklist on Xbox & Xbox360
      #6 Blacklist on PS2