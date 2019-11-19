[Multi] Assassins Creed 2020 ("Ragnarok"?)



-Assassin’s Creed (codenamed) Kingdom planned to come cross gen 2020





-Actual name is Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok





-Main character is ally of Ragnar Lodbrok and aids in the formation of Great Heathen Army





- Map is split into several kingdoms encompassing all of Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland





- Kingdoms are split into regions that can hold settlements.





-Settlements have some customization and in game economy systems





- Large scale “conquest” battles return, and can be used to weaken enemy hold on regions and parts of the story





- Player does become an assassin and use hidden blade





- First Civ lore is a bit less than Odyssey, finding a vault and Mjolnir





- Game is developed primarily by Montreal





- Creative Director is Ashraf, Darby McDevvit is the Narrative Director





- Sofia is assisting but is planning on creating a DLC set in Iceland and using Yggdrasil to move across the 9 realms





- Co-op is returning, and can be used in most side quests and world exploration





- RPG mechanics, eagle, and ship combat is all returning





- Ship combat is toned down to focus more on exploration





- Game is more focused on exploration, removing question marks on the

map, and making players want to explore locations for better loot (like

Breath of the Wild)





- Larger emphasis on build and armor usage.





- Player has ability to change outfits on the fly, which can speed up or

slow down notoriety build up in different kingdoms and stop Sheriffs

coming after you