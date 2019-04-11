[PC/PS4] No Straight Roads

Like all good rock bands, the action-adventure & music-themed game NO STRAIGHT ROADS is heading out on tour! Metronomik is thrilled to announce that it will be revealing a brand new demo of NO STRAIGHT ROADS at PAX East in Boston later this month (March 28-31) and in London at EGX Rezzed (April 4-6), allowing players to experience the game’s unique fusion of action and music ahead of launch later this year.







The new "DJ Subatomic Supernova" demo also marks the first time NO STRAIGHT ROADS will be playable to the public in North America and the UK, and the worldwide debut of the PlayStation 4 version.



“NO STRAIGHT ROADS is created with two goals in mind: to reinforce the role of audio in a video game without turning it into a rhythm game, and to tell a story about different musical ideals through powerful visual elements,” said Wan Hazmer, Metronomik CEO and Game Director of NO STRAIGHT ROADS. “This is an exciting milestone for us as it’s the first time the public will be able to get their hands on the PS4 version of the game. It’s time to rock and roll...!”



NO STRAIGHT ROADS is an action-adventure game that puts music and sound at the heart of the action. Playing as Mayday and Zuke, two members of the indie rock band Bunk Bed Junction, players must fight back against the NSR mega corporation, an EDM label that has taken control of Vinyl City and banned all other types of music. Explore Vinyl City’s eclectic districts and use music to transform objects into weapons, face colossal bosses and change the world!