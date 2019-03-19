[PC/PS4/XBO] FAR: Lone Sails

Following a successful launch on PC platform in 2018, the acclaimed vehicle adventure game FAR: Lone Sails finally makes its way to consoles. Embark on an atmospheric journey in a unique vehicle and follow the tracks of a once vibrant seafaring civilization.



FAR: Lone Sails will be out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 2, 2019.







About The Game



FAR: Lone Sails is a vehicle adventure game. In a unique hybrid of ship and train, you travel across an ocean-turned-desert following the tracks of a once flourishing civilization. Through an array of roadblocks and through hazardous weather, you need to keep your vessel going. Where will this journey take you? Are you the last of your kind? The game takes you into a post-apocalyptic, yet zombie-free world: It’s just you and your machine vs. the big nothing.



While your miniscule character sails through barren, yet hauntingly beautiful landscapes in an enormous vehicle, relaxing moments interchange with busier episodes that demand your full attention: manage your fuel supplies, your vehicle’s condition, and find your way through obstacles of all sorts.



Along your way you will find extra parts to upgrade your vehicle with new features. You will need them if you hope to make it through this journey. Without your machine, all hope of finding answers would be lost. The only way to go is forward – there may still be something out there that is worth taking the risks of travelling through unknown grounds.



FAR: Lone Sails’ world is not one of otherworldly creatures – maybe that makes it even more sinister and, in the best case, thought-provoking. FAR: Lone Sails is all about the experience of being on your way. The game is not about constant action, being the best equipped or fastest. It doesn‘t tell you who you are, where you‘re going or even how to do it. It wants you to travel into the unknown and be curious.