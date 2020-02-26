[PC/PS4/XBO/SWI] WRATH: Aeon of Ruin

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
1C Entertainment and 3D Realms in collaboration with developer KillPixel will pay homage to the classic era of gaming with WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, a dark fantasy horror FPS powered by the original Quake engine. Get your first taste of WRATH in Summer 2019, for Windows, Mac, and Linux, with Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One following in early 2020.
The Old World has passed away. Amidst the ruins lurks an ageless fear. Outlander, once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, finds himself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming gloom emerges a figure cloaked in white, the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens Outlander with hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World.
Traverse ancient crypts, sunken ruins, corrupted temples and howling forests with nine weapons and ten artifacts of dreadful might. Traditional firearms such as the double-barreled shotgun lay waste to foes and all have alternate fire abilities. The Retcher and the Fangspitter transform the cysts and teeth ripped from the corpses of enemies into death-dealing projectiles. Do not underestimate the adversary, for they grow great in number and power. Keep both mind and blade sharp to survive the dangers ahead.
WRATH’s hub world design inspires exploration-heavy non-linear play. Only the first two realms are open at first, but keys lay hidden throughout the five worlds that open the other doors. Secrets scattered in the shadows award both lore and desperately-needed armaments. Beware: WRATH’s hardcore monsters make the prospect of survival grim. Even saving the game can be terrifying -- Soul Tethers allow saving anywhere, but they’re finite. Play aggressively, but play strategically.
The veins of WRATH pump with the DNA of revered '90s shooters. Developed internally at 3D Realms and KillPixel, alongside Quake scene veterans, WRATH embraces the timeless elements of classic titles such as DOOM, QUAKE, DUKE NUKEM 3D, BLOOD, UNREAL, and HEXEN and authentically carries them into the 21st century. Quake Champions composer Andrew Hulshult and Cyberpunk 2077 Senior Audio Engineer Bjørn Jacobsen underscore the ethereal atmosphere with ghostly ambiance and heavy metal.
"WRATH’s dark fantasy horror, core gameplay and classic feel, is something we feel is often imitated, but rarely matched. It’s something sorely missing from today’s games," said Frederik Schreiber, Vice President of 3D Realms and Producer on WRATH. "Alongside our team of Quake scene developers who are masters of their craft, and the game visionary, Jeremiah ‘KillPixel’ Fox, the haunting journey they are creating is going to be incredible."
"With the POWER of the legendary original Quake engine, WRATH brings back good memories while at the same time creates greater new ones," said Nikolay Baryshnikov, CEO of 1C Entertainment.
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, the dark fantasy-horror FPS powered by the original Quake engine from publishers 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment and developer KillPixel Games, unleashes its first major Early Access update today.
The Gardens, a sprawling ancient facility once known for bountiful harvests, lays in rot. Massive rusted iron domes hide terraces of decomposing vegetation and fissured aqueducts now rife with creatures hellbent on tearing Outlander apart. This new level hosts a number of new secrets to plunder, including a new enemy and Artifact.
A devastating foe known as the Wretch skulks within the putrid garden. This fast, muscular creature utilizes a massive energy cannon stitched through the core of its body. Move quickly and strike true or suffer the consequences.
To even the odds, Outlander has a powerful new Artifact: Confounding Attar, a small vial of bewildering oil capable of pitting foes against one another. Take advantage of the ensuing chaos as they tear themselves apart and rend the enemies’ mottled flesh with the Ruination Blade.
“WRATH: Aeon of Ruin’s first update is but a taste of things to come,” said Frederik Schreiber, Vice President of 3D Realms and Producer on WRATH. “It’s important for us to feel like each update is a major event, introducing new secrets to KillPixel’s satisfying kinetic gunplay.”
Beloved by players (Very Positive with over 500 Steam user reviews), media, and content creators, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is available for PC via Steam Early Access for $24.99 / €20,99 / £19,99. A 10% discount is available through the WRATH - Ion Fury Steam bundle. Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One will follow in 2020.