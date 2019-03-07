[PS4/SWI] Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

PQube and the Japanese developer Art Co. Ltd are excited to announce the release date and physical goodies included in the box of Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa! The high school visual novel where nothing is as it seems will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam on May 31st in Europe and June 4th in North America. Every boxed version of the mystery story will include a beautiful set of art cards as well as a collection of stickers, featuring adorable chibi versions of the cast!







In addition to the artsy goodies, some selected retailers will treat fans with an additional shenanigan: a lovely keyring of the demon fox Mon-chan to add to their copy of Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa.



At the beginning of the game, the equally cute and sarcastic creature makes a pact with you that lets you wield the power of Kotodama - a means of coercing the truth from those who seek to lie to you. How will you use Kotodama to investigate what is going on at Fujisawa Academy?