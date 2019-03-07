[PS4/SWI] Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
PQube and the Japanese developer Art Co. Ltd are excited to announce the release date and physical goodies included in the box of Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa! The high school visual novel where nothing is as it seems will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam on May 31st in Europe and June 4th in North America. Every boxed version of the mystery story will include a beautiful set of art cards as well as a collection of stickers, featuring adorable chibi versions of the cast!
In addition to the artsy goodies, some selected retailers will treat fans with an additional shenanigan: a lovely keyring of the demon fox Mon-chan to add to their copy of Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa.
At the beginning of the game, the equally cute and sarcastic creature makes a pact with you that lets you wield the power of Kotodama - a means of coercing the truth from those who seek to lie to you. How will you use Kotodama to investigate what is going on at Fujisawa Academy?