[PS4/SWI] Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
PQube and the Japanese developer Art Co. Ltd are excited to announce the release date and physical goodies included in the box of Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa! The high school visual novel where nothing is as it seems will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam on May 31st in Europe and June 4th in North America. Every boxed version of the mystery story will include a beautiful set of art cards as well as a collection of stickers, featuring adorable chibi versions of the cast!
In addition to the artsy goodies, some selected retailers will treat fans with an additional shenanigan: a lovely keyring of the demon fox Mon-chan to add to their copy of Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa.
At the beginning of the game, the equally cute and sarcastic creature makes a pact with you that lets you wield the power of Kotodama - a means of coercing the truth from those who seek to lie to you. How will you use Kotodama to investigate what is going on at Fujisawa Academy?
Having been granted the power of Kotodama by the Demon Fox, Mon-chan – you, the protagonist, are tasked with unveiling the mystery of Fujisawa Academy by investigating its pupils and uncovering their secrets.
The power of Kotodama allows you to challenge your target in order to coerce the truth from them. Defeat them in battle by stripping them of their clothes – thereby exposing them, and their lies, to help drive your ongoing investigation of the Academy.
Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa gameplay features a puzzle-battle system alongside a traditional visual novel experience, in order to confront the suspects of Fujisawa Academy.
- Gather clues by talking to the members of Fujisawa Academy. Collecting clues will enable you to challenge the students.
- The more clues you collect, the more you will level the elements in your puzzle battles.
- In battles, line up matches and combos to score against your opponent – filling their ‘Happy Gauge’.
- Fill the gauge completely before your moves are used up to defeat your opponent.
- Filling sections of the gauge will strip a layer of clothes from your opponent and replenish your moves!
- Score big combos to unlock more devastating powers!
- Earn Challenge Points by matching attributes that a character is more susceptible to.
- Spend your Challenge Points to Slime, Feather, Shock or Ice your opponent into giving you more moves!
- Challenge incorrectly and feel the wrath of Hindrance Attacks – a target’s signature move that will make your opponent tougher to beat.
- Strip your target completely naked to win the battle and expose their lies!
In addition to the challenges during the story, players can let the main character enter Fantasize Mode in his bedroom. This mode lets you practise your techniques and unlock alternative sets of underwear for the whole cast!
Uncover the secrets of the student and you’ll be one step closer to solving the many mysteries of the Academy – however, be warned, uncovering the true secrets of the Academy will be much harder than you think.