[PS4/SWI] Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

Es gibt frisches Videofutter zu Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa Having been granted the power of Kotodama by the Demon Fox, Mon-chan – you, the protagonist, are tasked with unveiling the mystery of Fujisawa Academy by investigating its pupils and uncovering their secrets.The power ofallows you to challenge your target in order to coerce the truth from them. Defeat them in battle by stripping them of their clothes – thereby exposing them, and their lies, to help drive your ongoing investigation of the Academy.Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa gameplay features a puzzle-battle system alongside a traditional visual novel experience, in order to confront the suspects of Fujisawa Academy.- Gather clues by talking to the members of Fujisawa Academy. Collecting clues will enable you to challenge the students.- The more clues you collect, the more you will level the elements in your puzzle battles.- In battles, line up matches and combos to score against your opponent – filling their ‘Happy Gauge’.- Fill the gauge completely before your moves are used up to defeat your opponent.- Filling sections of the gauge will strip a layer of clothes from your opponent and replenish your moves!- Score big combos to unlock more devastating powers!- Earn Challenge Points by matching attributes that a character is more susceptible to.- Spend your Challenge Points to Slime, Feather, Shock or Ice your opponent into giving you more moves!- Challenge incorrectly and feel the wrath of Hindrance Attacks – a target’s signature move that will make your opponent tougher to beat.- Strip your target completely naked to win the battle and expose their lies!In addition to the challenges during the story, players can let the main character enter Fantasize Mode in his bedroom. This mode lets you practise your techniques and unlock alternative sets of underwear for the whole cast!Uncover the secrets of the student and you’ll be one step closer to solving the many mysteries of the Academy – however, be warned, uncovering the true secrets of the Academy will be much harder than you think.