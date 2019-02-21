Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs

      New

      Lust auf ein Remaster des 1996 erschienenen 2D Point´n Click Abenteuer Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs?
      Dann dürft ihr alsbald (vorerst via Steam) wieder im Wilden Westen einsteigen.


      Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs is a cult title which received the highest praise from both the press and the great fans of the genre. Set in the Wild West, the game features a witty plot and delirious dialogues.



      Just to put you in context, Fenimore Fillmore is a veteran of the American Civil War who will have to explore the area around the border with Mexico, solve hundreds of puzzles, and interact with more than 30 strambotic characters.

      Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs is developed by Casual Brothers, an independent video game studio, creators of hits such as Fenimore Fillmore: The Westerner (Steam, iOS, Android), OT 2017 (PS4, Switch), Levántate (PS4, Switch), and Orc Attack (Steam, PS3, 360).


