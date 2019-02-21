[PC/PS4/PSV/SWI] Fate/EXTELLA Link

Marvelous Europe are excited to announce that Fate/EXTELLA LINK, a direct sequel to the events of Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, will be released digitally and physically for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, as well as digitally for the PlayStation Vita, on the 22nd March, 2019 within Europe and Australia. Publishing partner XSEED Games will also be releasing a digital version of Fate/EXTELLA LINK for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on the 19th March, 2019.







In addition to this release date announcement, we are happy to confirm that a Digital Deluxe Edition of Fate/EXTELLA LINK will also be made available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.



Fate/EXTELLA LINK Digital Deluxe Edition Contents:

▪ Fate/EXTELLA LINK Game

▪ Fate/EXTELLA LINK Digital Soundtrack App

▪ Bowman of Justice Outfit for Nameless*

▪ Sergeant of the Shadow Lands Outfit for Scathach*



*The Bowman of Justice Outfit for Nameless and Sergeant of the Shadow Lands Outfit for Scathach will also be included with both the Emperor of Paladins Edition and the Joyeuse Edition of Fate/EXTELLA LINK for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.



Digital Pre-orders for Fate/EXTELLA LINK began worldwide on the 19th February, 2019 on Steam and will also begin on the 1st March, 2019 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 within Europe, with pre-order bonuses being offered on the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Steam.



Nintendo Switch & Windows PC Digital Pre-Order Bonus:

▪ Altera Costume for Artoria



PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Digital Pre-order Bonuses:

▪ Altera Costume for Artoria

▪ PlayStation 4 Theme



Finally the Lil Nero, Lil Tamamo and Lil Altera outfits, which come bundled with the Nintendo Switch version of Fate/EXTELLA LINK, will be available to download for FREE for one week from release from the PlayStation Store and Steam. After this promotional period the content will be sold as premium DLC on the PlayStation Store and Steam.







About Fate/EXTELLA LINK:

Picking up right where the 2017 smash hit Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star left off, Fate/EXTELLA LINK adds 10 servants to the original roster of 16. The high-speed action gameplay has been refined, and players will battle their way through massive invading armies to retake the virtual world of SE.RA.PH from an invading force. Players on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC can now engage in massive four-on-four online battles with up to seven other players. Foes will quiver at the True Name of players’ Noble Phantasms as they assume the role of their favourite Servant.



Fate/EXTELLA LINK will also be available in two Collector’s Edition variations exclusive from the Marvelous Games Store. Alongside the game itself, the Joyeuse Edition contains a soundtrack CD, a pack of 10 collectible 7.6cm by 12.7cm cards depicting each of the new Servants, a 43.1cm by 60.9cm cloth poster, and a 7.6cm by 11.4cm. The Emperor of Paladins Edition includes the same contents plus a stunning set of ‘Holy Tile of the Moon’ Mahjong tiles featuring characters from the Fate/EXTELLA franchise.