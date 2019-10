Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios today announced Revelations, the first-ever expansion for Age of Wonders: Planetfall at PDXCON, the annual celebration of Paradox’s global community. Revelations launches on November 19, 2019 for a suggested retail price of $14.99 / £11.39 / €14.99 and is available within the Planetfall Season Pass. Expanding the world of the turn-based strategy title on PC, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One, Revelations introduces the ancient Heritor Secret Technology, new campaign missions, and location mechanics.







Revelations sets in motion the return of the entombed Es’Teq dynasty, whose Heritor descendents aim to use ancient technology and reincarnate billions of followers across the galaxy, establishing divine rule. The Heritor wield strong Entropy weapons that are effective against machines and can awaken ancient Es'Teq minds. Claim ancient secrets or succumb to their power in a new campaign with tactical combat and in-depth empire building.



New Key Features:

- Anomalous Sites Mechanic - Explore 30+ mysterious sites filled with traps and powerful enemies to reap unique rewards and uncover great secrets. Encounter unique choices based on each faction or Secret Technology.



- Additional Campaign Missions - Experience the awakening of the Es’teq dynasty and the rise of their Heritor descendants with 10+ hours of new content across two campaigns.



- New Secret Tech: Heritor - Use ancient Heritor technology to drain the essence of enemies, fueling the opportunity to use powerful abilities, create strong Entropy weapons, and summon new units.



- Tomb World Scenario - ........