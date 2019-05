Embark on an epic fanasy-adventure spanning 7 intriguing chapters



Complete sub-quests to unlock up to 26 new, thematic character skins



Assemble your party from 5 races and 10 unique classes of recruits



Craft items and armour from precious materials gathered on your trips that will unlock new skills and enhance stats



Make crucial decisions - one wrong turn can seal your party's fate



Prepare well or condemn your comrades to permanent death



Find codex pages to expand upon the world's history and mythical lore



andjoin forces for the release ofnewest single-player adventure. The roguelike fantasy adventure focusses on rich story telling and deep strategy, and will come to PC and Mac on, with Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One following in Q3 2019.follows Devespresso Games' Korean indie horror hit. Coma represents a major departure from the survival adventure mechanics of their previous title. For Vambrace, the team instead reveals a gothic fantasy tale from the minds ofand. The game features multi-class party building mechanics, punishing roguelike expeditions, and an immersive narrative with high replayability. Vambrace also boasts Minho's signature hand-illustrated graphics that is sure to please 2D and retro game enthusiasts.You play as Evelia Lyric, bearer of the Aetherbrace and the only human capable of entering the cursed city of Icenaire. You must choose party members who will lend their unique strengths to your cause. Embark on expeditions and use perceptive allies to avoid traps and strange encounters. Leverage the strengths of fighters and magic wielders to survive deadly combat. Stock well and discover paths that will allow you precious time to recuperate in camps. The surface of Icenaire is cold and unforgiving, so you will need to use every advantage you can muster to survive!The King of Shades has cursed the great city of Icenaire. Now cast under a permanent blight of frost fall, its former residents have returned from the dead as mad Wraiths. Survivors take refuge deep underground where they lead a desperate campaign against this unearthly power. Woefully outmatched, they are forced into hiding as the King of Shades amasses an army of the undead above them. One fateful day, a mysterious stranger appears in the city with an enchanted vambrace. Now, she may be their only hope…