[Multi] Trüberbrook (Point and Click Adventure "hand made" in Germany)
Wow sieht das geil aus!
One of the most distinctive features of the game is it’s unique visual style: The whole scenery and all backdrops will be build as real miniature scale models, captured with a 3D scanner, digitally polished and then blended with animated characters, visual effects and set extensions.
Release Mitte März, Ich bin dabei!
trueberbrook.com/
kickstarter.com/projects/btf/t…ok-a-nerd-saves-the-world
Hank von Helvete: "The ass is the most beautiful part of the human body, but still there is a lot of shit coming out of it"
XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb
XBL Gamertag: bbstevieb
The post was edited 1 time, last by bbstevieb ().