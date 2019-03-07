[Multi] Trüberbrook (Point and Click Adventure "hand made" in Germany)

    • [Multi] Trüberbrook (Point and Click Adventure "hand made" in Germany)





      Wow sieht das geil aus!

      One of the most distinctive features of the game is it’s unique visual style: The whole scenery and all backdrops will be build as real miniature scale models, captured with a 3D scanner, digitally polished and then blended with animated characters, visual effects and set extensions.

      o_O :wow: Release Mitte März, Ich bin dabei!

      trueberbrook.com/

      kickstarter.com/projects/btf/t…ok-a-nerd-saves-the-world
    • mmmh, überlegte erst, es nach dem iMac Upgrade auf diesem zu testen.
      Aber wie ich sehe, sind auch alle drei Konsolenvertreter mit angegeben. Denke, ich werde dann wohl warten, bis es auf der XBX läuft.

      Aber sieht schon mal sehr geil aus!
      btw. hoffentlich dann aber auch mit DE Tonspur, wenn es schon aus der Heimat kommt!

      Da es über Headup kommt, dürfte das Muster aber schon mal mehr als sicher sein :)


    • Ok, dann gibt es direkt noch ne Landung Infos hinten dran:

      Trüberbrook-Box kommt mit Reiseführer (Ja, auch für die Switch!)

      24 Seiten Infos für internationale Reisende
      Plus: Zwei wunderschöne neue Screenshots


      Die Entwicklung von Trüberbrook geht stetig voran und wird in Kürze auf die Zielgerade einbiegen. Für die Nennung eines genauen Veröffentlichungstermins müssen wir euch zwar noch etwas vertrösten, doch was wir euch bereits jetzt verraten können ist, dass die wunderschönen Boxen für PC, PlayStation 4 und Nintendo Switch neben dem Spiel selbst einen Reiseführer enthalten werden – und zwar nicht nur ein kleiner Flyer, sondern ein 24-seitiges Booklet.

      Folgende Informationen enthält der Reiseführer:
      Einen Überblick zum Erholungsort selbst, inkl. einer kleinen Karte
      Interessante Orte, sowie Tipps zu Übernachtung und Verpflegung
      Who is who: Eine Vorstellung der herausragenden Persönlichkeiten


    • Freue mich auch schon sehr auf das Game!
    • Ich kann die Befürchtung verstehen, dass die Synchro nicht gut sein könnte. Wenn prominente Sprecher verpflichtet werden kann man natürlich mutmaßen, dass sie nur aufgrund ihres Namens gecastet wurden, nicht wegen des Talents oder weil sie zur Rolle passen. Habe selbst damals bspw Bard's Tale auf PS2 allein deshalb nicht gekauft, weil sie mit Kalkofe geworben haben.

      Würde generell gerne auf prominente Namen verzichten, und einfach richtig gute Schauspieler nutzen.

      Aber das muss ja alles nichts heißen, kann ebensogut sein dass die Promis gute Arbeit leisten. Und dass unbekannte Sprecher nicht gut sind.

      Ich muss mir mal ne Hörprobe geben, denn mit der Synchro steht und fällt so ein Spiel für mich. Deponia habe ich abgebrochen, allein schon weil mir der Sprecher des Helden so auf den Keks ging. Der macht afair auch so ne Homevideo Clipshow auf RTL Nitro. So einer ist dann das Todesurteil für ein Game bei mir.
    • Hmmm, ich glaube, Kalkofe würde mich auch stören...ich mag ihn sehr, verbinde seine Stimme aber eben auch total mit IHM.
      Als jemand, der generell immer alles auf Englisch spielt, hab ich gerade keine Ahnung: Würden die deutschen Sprecher auch die englische Tonspur machen, für tze aussenntic Akzent :vit: , oder kann man davon ausgehen, dass da Muttersprachler engagiert würden?

    • Trüberbrook hat dieselben Sprecher für deutsche und englische Version. Nur beim Helden weiß ich es nicht genau, weil der ja Amerikaner sein soll (man kann ja um der internationalen Vermarktung willen keinen deutschen Protsgonisten haben) und sie da jemanden bräuchten, der akzentfreies englisch spricht.
    • Trüberbrook - neue Infos inkl. Releasedaten

      Das einzigartige und charmante deutsche Adventure Trüberbrook feiert seinen Release-Auftakt in digitaler Form am 12. März für den PC, Mac und auch Linux. Für alle Sammler, die gerne auch Trüberbrooks 24-seitigen Reiseführer ihr Eigen nennen möchten, steht die physische Box zwei Tage später in den Einzelhändler-Regalen, ab dem 14. März.

      Im April dürfen auch Konsolenspieler ihre Reise nach Trüberbrook antreten: Auf PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch und der Xbox One erscheint das Spiel digital am 17. April, die physischen Boxen folgen einen Tag später.

      Mit seinem ausgezeichneten visuellen Stil, deutschem Charme inkl. bekannter Sprecher und einer mysteriösen Story in Richtung Twin Peaks und Akte X ist Trüberbrook ein modernes Adventure, das sich Fans des Genres und auch Spieler mit Liebe zum künstlerischen Detail nicht entgehen lassen sollten.


      Handgemachte Schauplätze
      Eines herausstechendsten Features ist Trüberbrooks außergewöhnlicher visueller Stil. Alle Schauplätze sind komplett handgemacht - und "handgemacht" bedeutet hier tatsächlich "gebaut mit echten Händen, echten Fingern und viel Kleber".

      Hier sieht man die Entwickler bei der Erstellung dieser Miniatur-Welt, Stück für Stück und mit unzähligen Details:


      Von der Erstellung bis zum lebendigen Dorffest des fertigen Spiels.
      Alle Modelle wurden mithilfe von Photogrammetrie digitalisiert und für die Darstellung in Echtzeit umgewandelt. Jede Szene wurde zudem aufwendig mit echtem Licht filmisch in Szene gesetzt; so konnten wir noch am Set verschiedene Lichtstimmungen und Tageszeiten nachstellen. Sogar ein Wechsel der Jahreszeiten war möglich, indem Sets mit winzigen Schneeflocken bestreut wurden!

      Anschließend wurden die Modelle in jeder Variation erneut abfotografiert und zurück auf das digitale Modell projiziert. Durch verschiedene Compositing-Workflows wurden dann die Spielfiguren mit digitaler Beleuchtung und Echtzeit-Schatten in das Modell integriert. Abgerundet wurden alle Levels durch Einsatz von verschiedenen Effekten, teils am Set aufgenommenen und teils digital: Lichtspiegelungen, Tiefenschärfe und Partikeleffekte.


    • Trüberbrook viermal nominiert beim Deutschen Computerspielpreis

      Anfang dieser Woche wurden die Nominierten für den diesjährigen Deutschen Computerspielpreis bekannt gegeben und Trüberbrook wurde in gleich vier Kategorien nominiert:
      • Bestes Deutsches Spiel
      • Bestes Jugendspiel
      • Beste Inszenierung
      • Beste Innovation
      Wir freuen uns damit noch mehr auf den Release am kommenden Dienstag (12. März) und natürlich auch auf die Preisvergabe am 9. April 2019 im Admiralspalast in Berlin.

      Mit seinem ausgezeichneten visuellen Stil, deutschem Charme inkl. bekannter Sprecher und einer mysteriösen Story in Richtung Twin Peaks und Akte X ist Trüberbrook ein modernes Adventure, das sich Fans des Genres und auch Spieler mit Liebe zum künstlerischen Detail nicht entgehen lassen sollten.


