[PC/Konsolen] Beyond Blue

Today, E-Line Media is excited to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent who will be making up the voice cast of Beyond Blue, the upcoming underwater narrative adventure game and spiritual successor to BAFTA award-winner, Never Alone. Sporting a bevy of prestigious awards between them, the game’s core cast is led by Anna Akana (Awkward, Ant-Man), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Black Sails), Mira Furlan (Babylon 5, Lost), and Ally Maki (Big Bang Theory, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger).

Story Teaser Gameplay Video







E-Line Media also confirmed that Beyond Blue will be playable at EGX, the UK’s biggest video games show, October 17-20 at ExCeL London.



Set against the near-future backdrop of Earth’s oceans, Beyond Blue features the scientific support of real-world exploration and outreach initiative, OceanX, and embracing its minimally invasive exploration techniques. It tells the story of a crew of scientists - led by Akana’s Mirai and Kae-Kazim’s André - who set out to test their “Ocean Sense Network,” which has the power to literally shine a light on the unexplored depths of the ocean as they unravel its endless mysteries.



Focusing on the Western Pacific Ocean amid a large multispecies gathering of cetaceans and other creatures, players will step into the shoes (and flippers) of Mirai, as they use technology to better understand the urgent threats facing these blue depths. At the same time, Beyond Blue will feature never-before-seen footage licensed from BBC Studios’ Blue Planet II, expanding upon the game’s story and educating players about the social and emotional lives of these whales - the creatures with the biggest brains on the planet.