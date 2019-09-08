[PC/Konsolen] Beyond Blue

Dieser Beitrag wurde von den Benutzern als News markiert
Today, E-Line Media is excited to unveil the latest development in its relationship with BBC Studios as underwater narrative adventure, Beyond Blue, joins the BAFTA award winning BBC ONE television series for Blue Planet II – Live In Concert. Featured aspart of the show’s intermission, attendees will not only get a look at brand new footage from Beyond Blue, but also hear a sampling of the game’s lush, orchestral score.
Get your first look at the video of Beyond Blue that will play at Blue Planet II – Live In Concert, featuring brand new in-engine footage here:
Just as Beyond Blue will be joining Blue Planet II on its 13 date live tour across the UK and Ireland, players can look forward to experiencing exclusive, never-before-seen footage licensed from BBC Studios as they play through Beyond Blue’s unique blend of story and underwater exploration. Acting as spiritual successor to E-Line’s previous BAFTA award-winning title, Never Alone, get ready to experience the depths and future vision of this blue planet like never before!
Beyond Blue will be available in 2019 on PC and select consoles, with more info to share soon. Blue Planet II is available now on Netflix, courtesy of BBC Studios. To learn more about Beyond Blue, visit www.beyondbluegame.com
Today, E-Line Media is excited to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent who will be making up the voice cast of Beyond Blue, the upcoming underwater narrative adventure game and spiritual successor to BAFTA award-winner, Never Alone. Sporting a bevy of prestigious awards between them, the game’s core cast is led by Anna Akana (Awkward, Ant-Man), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, Black Sails), Mira Furlan (Babylon 5, Lost), and Ally Maki (Big Bang Theory, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger).
E-Line Media also confirmed that Beyond Blue will be playable at EGX, the UK’s biggest video games show, October 17-20 at ExCeL London.
Set against the near-future backdrop of Earth’s oceans, Beyond Blue features the scientific support of real-world exploration and outreach initiative, OceanX, and embracing its minimally invasive exploration techniques. It tells the story of a crew of scientists - led by Akana’s Mirai and Kae-Kazim’s André - who set out to test their “Ocean Sense Network,” which has the power to literally shine a light on the unexplored depths of the ocean as they unravel its endless mysteries.
Focusing on the Western Pacific Ocean amid a large multispecies gathering of cetaceans and other creatures, players will step into the shoes (and flippers) of Mirai, as they use technology to better understand the urgent threats facing these blue depths. At the same time, Beyond Blue will feature never-before-seen footage licensed from BBC Studios’ Blue Planet II, expanding upon the game’s story and educating players about the social and emotional lives of these whales - the creatures with the biggest brains on the planet.